Why It’s So Hard for Leaders to Let Go

Why is it so hard for some of the world’s most powerful leaders to pass on the torch? Our work advising many of the world’s top family businesses to help them successfully navigate from one generation of leaders to the next may shed some light on President Biden’s decision whether to step back and let his potential successors vie for the Democratic party’s nomination.

We have worked with hundreds of business leaders–ranging from first-generation business founders who have created billion-dollar businesses to leaders of enterprises in later stages (all the way to the 21st generation). We have seen that succession across any generation can be done well (which largely goes unreported) or disastrously (which makes juicy news). But in our experience, succession is never simple. What separates succession success from failure? One of the most important factors is the incumbent leader’s ability to let go.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

For leaders whose identity is inextricably intertwined with their work, that’s no small feat. That’s partly because of the trajectory of a powerful career. While leaders may feel consistent growth and impact during the years, those who rise to the very top often hit an important inflection point toward the end of their career–a high-impact zone when they are the top dog–CEO, managing partner, or possibly president. It’s then when leaders can have the largest and most lasting impact on the people, institutions, and communities they care deeply about. But at the same time, leaders at that apex also sense that the clock is ticking on how much time they have left to make that impact. As Warren Buffett once said, “I can buy anything I want, but I can’t buy time.” Leader’s behavior in that high-impact zone can differ from the rest of their career. With the opportunity to make a lasting impact and not much time, the urge to control what they care so deeply about becomes profound.

It’s all about control Control can manifest in two forms: negative and positive. On the negative side, we know leaders who believe they can find ways to continue to control the people, the direction, the priorities, and values of the institution–even after they’re gone. This control often manifests in positional power–“I will not give up my seat”–even when it’s clear that a younger leader might be best for the institution. We know several examples, such as patriarchs and matriarchs in their 90s who insist on remaining the chair of their family business despite severe physical and intellectual decline. Worse than that, we know a family business founder who put his family’s substantial businesses and wealth into a trust that couldn’t be touched, except by court order, for 180 years (six generations!). He’s trying to control what he most cares about from the grave.

Trying to find ways to extend such control is most often highly destructive, not least because it takes away the agency of the next generation of leaders to lead the institutions in the manner they see best. For example, when a patriarch holds on to power into their 80s or 90s, the second-generation members of a business family commonly remove themselves from the business and often from their family. If the leader holds on too long, they tend to become increasingly isolated, limited to a few family members and advisers who have a stake in the leader’s holding on to power. None of this is the recipe for a healthy, enduring family business in the long run.

By contrast, the most successful leaders we see direct their psychological need for control to things they can positively control: themself, their boundaries with others, and their job. This is not referring to a particular job title, but what the late Harvard Business School academic Clayton Christensen called the “job to be done,” which involves deep insight into what problem or struggle customers most need help solving. That’s not necessarily the same as what the leader most wants to do. The best leaders we see actively choose to retool what they care about at the end of their careers in a way that offers the most value to their customers. That’s not to say this is easy. Most leaders spend years, even decades, devoted to their institution’s people and its success. They have invested many sleepless nights, long days, and navigated hard discussions and decisions. In our experience, successful succession requires leaders to give up what they care most about. Such leaders reset boundaries with others. They see the value in letting the next generation of leaders find their own path. If the leaders have mentored well, the next generation will be fine. I will never forget asking a patriarch of a large family business why he wasn’t worried that the tremendous wealth flowing to his next generation, who were in their 30s, would damage them, as large wealth often does. He looked at me and calmly said, “Rob, we raised them well. They will be fine.” And he’s right, they are.

You don’t have to be on top to be successful. Finally, in contrast to holding on to their seats, successful leaders change their jobs. They can continue to add enormous value to the institution they care about, but perhaps from a different vantage point. These hyper-successful people often are unrelenting problem solvers, whose skills can be channeled into other important roles. As life proceeds, leaders must reconsider and renew who their most important customers are and what job their customers hire them to do. Possibly President Biden’s “customers” have a new job for him, one that is both exceptionally important and eventually outside of the Oval Office.

Working with dozens of such aging leaders, we’ve emerged with a deeper empathy for their situation. It isn’t easy to let go of what you love so much. But letting go is the only way you can make the most of what may be the most important phase of your career. The one in which you can leave a lasting impact on the people and institution you care most about. President Biden has such a choice to make.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.