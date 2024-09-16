Forget Drones. Soon, Helicopters Will Fly Themselves

Hector Xu founded Rotor to transform helicopters into giant drones that can carry out tasks such as crop-dusting and aerial firefighting.

In 2020, Hector Xu fulfilled a longstanding dream and learned to fly helicopters. An MIT postdoctoral researcher at the time, Xu took lessons at an airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, on helicopters made by the company Robinson. His impression of operating this complex and dynamic type of aircraft? “It’s actually pretty terrifying,” Xu says.

The experience gave him an appreciation for the chances of human error while flying helicopters–and how emerging tech could help make them safer. “I was very aware of just all of the ways in which I could make mistakes and fail as a pilot that a computer wouldn’t,” Xu says. “That was a very motivating thing to develop the technologies at Rotor that can save lives.”

Xu founded the aptly named Rotor in 2021, having closed an eight-figure funding round, primarily from an individual investor. By July of that year, ​the company was operating out of a hangar in Nashua. Rotor’s helicopters use computing power, actuators, cameras, sensors, and lidar to fly with no pilot on board; those flying machines will do tasks such as crop-dusting fields, carrying out construction work, or even aerial firefighting. Because helicopters configured to fly themselves aren’t conceptually different from supersize drones, “Big drones for tough jobs” is how the company bills its aircraft on its website. Xu also says that he doesn’t see traditional aerospace players like Boeing or Airbus working in this specific supersize drone niche, nor existing drone manufacturers such as DJI.

Rotor’s first models are pilotless helicopters called Sprayhawk and Airtruck. Sprayhawk is marketed toward crop-dusting operators who can offer their services to farmers, and Xu expects the first delivery of a Sprayhawk drone, which is designed to dust agricultural fields with pesticides, before the end of the year. He expects the flying machine’s first flight to take place in the coming weeks.