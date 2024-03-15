Overcome These 3 Common Belief Barriers for Increased Focus Time

Mastering your time is key to long-term career impact and fulfillment.

Are your belief barriers preventing you from achieving a greater impact?

Too often, we unconsciously surrender our time.

Working in “default” mode and accepting every meeting request you get that fits into a smidge of available time leads to burnout. I facilitate a weekly workshop aimed at halving your total weekly meeting time. It came out of my frustration with back-to-back meetings impeding my focus time. Having coached numerous individuals facing similar challenges, I developed a process to reclaim time and tailor your workday for increased productivity and reduced stress, ultimately fostering contentment and focus.

The system is straightforward, but I’ve noticed something interesting that happens every single time. Push back

Some participants hit a belief barrier about what’s possible for them and they resist. It sounds like, “But, but, but…”

When offered the keys to unlock the time box people feel trapped in, they won’t take them. They’re not unique. Many of us won’t adopt simple solutions to our work problems because of limiting beliefs. The reason why we hold on to our limitations reveals so much about how we want to fit in and be perceived at work.

Three common belief barriers about time When it comes to time management, the most common belief barriers boil down to three factors:

Desire to please others: You might feel obliged to attend meetings to meet expectations from superiors, colleagues, or clients.

You might feel obliged to attend meetings to meet expectations from superiors, colleagues, or clients. Fear of missing out: There’s a fear that skipping a meeting might result in missing vital decisions or opportunities to voice opinions.

There’s a fear that skipping a meeting might result in missing vital decisions or opportunities to voice opinions. Concern about offending others: Declining meetings can be seen as a direct critique of someone else’s abilities, leading to apprehension about damaging professional relationships. What they’re costing you These three belief barriers hinder you from reclaiming valuable focus time at work. Complaining about ineffective meetings without taking action exacerbates the issue. Endless meetings drain productivity and contribute to burnout, pushing important tasks to off-hours.

Recognize that these belief barriers stand between you and a more productive, fulfilling workday. If you’re feeling fed up, consider shedding these limiting beliefs and setting a new standard for workplace effectiveness. You can lead by example to foster a more purposeful, fulfilling work environment.

