4 Levers Every Service Business Can Use to Increase Win Probability

Growth comes from helping clients solve problems they can’t or won’t solve themselves. It’s about delivering value, one problem at a time, consistently.

But business growth isn’t just about bumping up your bottom line. It’s about unlocking new possibilities and creating the kind of development opportunities for your team that they need to stay engaged and stick around.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Growth can be challenging for service-based businesses for sure. But too often, you make it harder than it needs to be by adding confusion, making and remaking decisions, and increasing complexity. I’ve drafted, edited, tweaked, and completely revamped my offerings more times than my clients needed. In my business and among the leadership teams I support, I continue to learn and remind myself that simple, executable strategies win more work.

For many service-based businesses, you’re often pitching one client at a time. This means you can estimate the win probability one client at a time too. What might feel tedious yields so much insight into the actions needed to bring them on board. Increase growth with a ‘simplify, execute, win’ strategy.

Your “win probability” increases with transparency, realism, and focus on what’s within your control. Here’s how: Focus on what’s in your control.

Concentrate on actions that increase your win- or close-to-win probability. Wondering or worrying about what your competitors are doing is less useful than matching your offering to what your potential client wants most. Streamline your offering to ensure clear, concise, and compelling pitches. Be both realistic and willing to stretch.

Imagine what’s possible and set achievable yet challenging goals. A pipeline filled with current clients you’re hoping to expand is a great start but it’s insufficient for long-term, sustainable growth. Encourage your team to think bigger while keeping current clients delighted with your services. Make go/no-go decisions as early as possible.

Base these decisions on your ability to meaningfully increase the chance of winning. Consider the return on your time and financial investment. Time spent pursuing one opportunity is time not spent on another. Invest your time where you believe you have the greatest upside.

There are four levers you can pull to increase the win probability on any bid. Understanding these levers and aligning your team around each is the business development strategy you need. They work whether you’re going after something familiar or a long shot. 1. Deep understanding of the problem

Know the problem in the client’s words. Whenever possible, conduct thorough client interviews to accurately capture their pain points. 2. Effective solution

Demonstrate the technical ability to solve the problem. Obviously, you have to be able to solve the problem. Clients care more about having a proven solution than something fancy. They just want it to work. 3. Belief

Build the client’s trust and confidence in your ability to deliver. Related to having an effective solution, do your potential clients believe you and your business are capable of executing it? Wherever possible, strengthen your case with testimonials and references from satisfied clients to build credibility. 4. Price

Understand the value the client places on solving this problem–not how much you have invested. Pricing is all about the client’s perceived value and not how much you need to make a profit. If you can’t effectively deliver the solution for the price the client is willing or able to pay, you have the uphill battle of educating them on why they need to increase their budget or the challenge of right-sizing your solution. Conduct market research to price your services competitively while emphasizing value. For service-based businesses, potential clients are asking themselves: “Do they know us, like us, and can they help us?” How they perceive you, your values, and your capabilities matter significantly more than in product businesses.

As service providers, you can’t offer returns on people’s time, which often they care about more than their money. Therefore, everyone buying a service wants a level of confidence they’re not typically looking for when they buy a product.

You must be both compassionate about how hard it can be for them to say “yes” and convincing enough to make that as easy as possible for them. Focus on the four factors that impact win probability to create your business development strategy at the opportunity level. The actions you take roll up into your overall growth strategy. Your ability to follow through dramatically increases your chance of winning and learning, both of which benefit your business.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.