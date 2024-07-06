Boost Your Work Confidence With a Simple Tool You Already Own

We all admire leaders who exude unshakable confidence and can positively impact any work situation. Maybe you’re already there, you’re there some days, or maybe it’s the leader you aspire to be.

I’d put myself in the middle category, along with most leaders I know. They’re looking for practical ways to increase their confidence and influence consistently and predictably. In high-stakes meetings, they don’t want their presence to be a variable. They want to trust themselves to show up and convey their message effectively, moving their teams and business forward.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

If this resonates with you, know that you can transform how you present yourself, no matter where you are on the leadership continuum today. Executive presence isn’t just for executives, it’s for anyone who wants to have a significant impact. Executive presence is your ability to project confidence, establish credibility, and inspire trust in professional interactions. That’s why I call it simply a powerful presence. The best part? You don’t need a new personality, more degrees, or decades of experience. You can make a bigger impact at work without changing who you are or working longer hours. Increasing your confidence and presence enhances the return on the time you’re already investing.

The first step is focusing on learnable skills. Developing a more powerful presence involves skills that anyone can learn. You don’t need to be born with natural speaking abilities. With a little awareness and practice, you can become stronger and more confident, and deliver your unique point of view more clearly. The feedback gap

If you’re feeling uncertain or doubting your abilities, there’s likely one common cause: you haven’t received good feedback. Feedback is often too harsh or too soft, leaving us with vague comments like, “You were great,” or “It was obvious you were nervous,” which don’t help us improve.

What’s a better option? Record yourself. If the thought makes you shudder, that’s a good sign. It can be uncomfortable at first, but it works. Find a private space, flip your camera into selfie mode, take a deep breath, and hit record. Why does this work? Because you get to see and hear yourself directly, without relying on others’ perceptions. You have all the expertise you need to assess yourself and identify areas for improvement.

Critique yourself. When you watch the recording, don’t beat yourself up or obsess over little details in your appearance. Building self-trust and confidence means having your own back. Focus on what’s working and what you’re proud of, then find one or two things to adjust. Not just for big presentations

You interact with people all day at work, and they need you to be clear about what you think and recommend. As a leader, if your presence and communication aren’t as strong as they could be, you’re missing opportunities and being less effective.

Today, look at your calendar and pick an upcoming meeting or conversation where you want to make a great impression. Jot down what you’d like to say, refine your script, and then record yourself. Watch the recording, pick one thing to refine, and then do it again. Aim for three repetitions to start. In just a few minutes, you can dramatically improve how you show up at your next meeting.

It’s about learning, practicing, and refining your skills to present yourself more effectively. By focusing on building a powerful presence, you can make a significant impact at work without changing who you are.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.