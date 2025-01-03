How Business Owners Can Energize Their Teams and Hit Big Goals in 2025

Work often feels harder than it should. Even after years of organizational focus on engagement and productivity, employees still report feeling stuck, uninspired, and burned out. Leaders are no exception.

The problem isn’t a lack of effort—everyone is working hard. It’s the approach. Two common traps hold teams back, and they have nothing to do with market conditions: incremental thinking and truth avoidance. Trap 1: Incremental thinking Most businesses start the year by making minor updates to last year’s goals. Growth is assumed to be linear when it rarely is. Goals often look like, “last year plus 20 percent.” It feels practical, even prudent. But the truth? Incremental goals stifle creativity and energy. No one gets excited about hitting repeat on last year, especially with the expectation of just a little more work.

In my consulting practice, I’ve seen countless businesses recycle old strategic growth plans. Many leaders admit they haven’t even looked at last year’s plan after creating it. Why does this matter? Incremental thinking leads to disengagement. Teams feel like they’re checking boxes instead of making meaningful impacts on things that truly matter. Worse, incremental thinking doesn’t safeguard businesses—it increases the risk of stagnation. Trap 2: Truth avoidance At work, there’s often a gap between what people think about themselves and their abilities and what they feel safe saying out loud. Leaders and employees alike worry about looking weak or being judged as incompetent. This silence isolates us and prevents genuine connection, especially when we feel like we can’t share our doubts or dreams.

During a break in one recent workshop, a participant confided that he wasn’t sure he was the right person to lead the business into the new market segment we’d spent the morning discussing. He went on to say he wasn’t even sure he wanted to try and figure it out. Reading between the lines, it was clear his heart wasn’t in the business enough to push himself out of his comfort zone. It’s a version of a story I hear all too often. Breaking free from the traps To escape these traps, take two simple but powerful actions. Here’s how you can start 2025 strong: Go big with a moonshot goal: Choose one daring, inspiring goal that aligns with your business’s mission. A bold target doesn’t just energize your team; it forces innovation and collaboration.

Pro Tip: Frame the goal in terms of impact, not just revenue. For example, instead of “increase sales,” aim to “improve the lives of 1,000 new customers this quarter.” Build a culture of truth: Authenticity starts with leadership. Here’s how to foster it: Acknowledge your own challenges and aspirations. Encourage open dialogue by asking: “What’s one concern we’re not addressing?” Actively listen and recognize vulnerability as a strength. Bold goals paired with a culture of trust transform businesses. Teams feel energized, engaged, and ready to do their best work.

This year, don’t settle for incremental progress. Go big and lead with authenticity.

