Lead With More Questions, Fewer Answers: Your 90-Day Leadership Reset

Leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about asking the right questions. Still, many of us small-business leaders fall hard into the “fix-it” trap. In my early days as a senior manager, I practically lived there. If there was one mistake I made on repeat (and I made a lot), it was thinking I needed to have all the answers—and worse, believing I actually did. Spoiler alert: I didn’t. Not listening or bothering to get curious about what others had to offer led to disengagement, turnover, and a leadership style that slowed our growth more than I care to admit. Once the light bulb finally went on, I realized I had to flip the script—and do it intentionally. If you’re starting to suspect you might be leaning too hard into answer mode, here’s the fix: Shift your focus from solving every issue to fostering growth and ownership within your team. Over the next 90 days, harness the power of inquiry to transform not just your leadership approach—but your entire business.

Why questions outperform answers The instinct to fix is understandable. After all, you’ve likely built your business by solving problems and getting things done. But this approach has limits. Always providing answers stifles critical thinking, breeds dependency, and leaves your team underdeveloped. Here’s what happens when you lead with questions: Critical thinking improves . Questions like, “What do you think is the root cause?” encourage deeper analysis and sharper decision-making.

. Questions like, “What do you think is the root cause?” encourage deeper analysis and sharper decision-making. Trust and engagement grow . Asking for input shows you value your team’s judgment, building trust and buy-in.

. Asking for input shows you value your team’s judgment, building trust and buy-in. Ownership emerges. Employees feel more invested in their work when they’re empowered to craft solutions. Use the first quarter of the year to shift from fixer to facilitator. Here’s a step-by-step plan.

Month 1: Build the habit of asking Set a personal goal. In every meeting or one-on-one, commit to asking three thoughtful questions before offering any advice. Use these starter questions: What do you think is really going on here?

What options have you considered so far?

What’s holding you back from deciding? Track your progress: Keep a simple journal noting when you successfully asked questions first. Reflect on the impact it had on your team’s responses. Month 2: Create a culture of inquiry Teach your team. Share your new approach with your leadership team. Explain why you’re focusing on asking more questions and encourage them to do the same. Host a team workshop: Facilitate a discussion where everyone shares their biggest challenges. Use only questions to help them dig deeper into solutions. Recognize efforts: Publicly acknowledge when team members step up with creative solutions or new insights.

Month 3: Scale the practice Expand inquiry habits. Encourage inquiry-focused problem-solving across your entire business. Incorporate it in team norms: Start every meeting with an open-ended question, such as “What’s one thing we could do differently to achieve our goals this quarter?” Evaluate the shift: Check in with your team. Are they feeling more confident and empowered? Is the quality of solutions improving? One of the best things about asking questions is that it lightens your own mental load. When your team feels confident solving problems, you gain time and headspace to focus on growth and strategy. Recently, I sat in on a leadership team meeting where the conversation was getting heated in that professional yet passive-aggressive way you sometimes see in boardrooms. Everyone was talking past each other, and it felt like we weren’t getting anywhere. Then the leader jumped in and asked, “What would a win look like for everyone here?”

It was so simple, but it completely changed the vibe. It was like hitting a reset button. The two primary arguers stopped, and instead of focusing on their own ideas, they began talking about what a shared goal might look like. It wasn’t flashy, but it worked—and it showed how powerful the right question can be. Ready to start 2025 strong? The next 90 days offer the perfect opportunity to recalibrate how you lead. Asking more questions won’t just transform your team—it will transform your business. What’s your first step? In your next meeting, resist the urge to offer advice. Instead, ask three thoughtful questions and watch how the conversation—and the solutions—improves.

