4 Lessons From Duolingo’s Marketing Playbook

In a sea of apps and brands competing for attention, Duolingo has emerged as a standout marketer. Its lime-green owl mascot, Duo, has transcended its role as a digital language-learning assistant to become a cultural icon. From walking the pink carpet at the Barbie film premiere to partnering with Netflix’s Squid Game to promote Korean language learning, Duolingo has seamlessly integrated itself into cultural moments. Small businesses may not have Duolingo’s resources, but the marketing principles behind its strategy can be adapted to any scale. Here are four lessons from Duolingo’s playbook.

These insights fuel a dynamic marketing approach that combines humor, cultural relevance, and community engagement. The result? A brand that resonates far beyond its primary offering. 1. Build a community, not just a customer base. Duolingo doesn’t just market to its audience. It becomes part of their world. By joining fandoms and cultural phenomena, it creates authentic connections. From guerilla marketing at pop stars’ Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s “Sweat Tour” to K-pop concerts, Duo the Owl isn’t just a mascot. Duo is a fan’s surrogate, actively participating in shared moments. The lesson for you is to engage authentically with the communities your customers value. Sponsor local events, join relevant social media conversations—a cost-free way to foster genuine connections when done thoughtfully, or collaborate with niche influencers who align with your audience.

2. Excel at storytelling. Duolingo excels at creating and rewarding conversations. Fans co-create content, interpret campaigns, and extend the brand’s reach organically. On TikTok, Duo’s witty engagement with viral trends has garnered millions of views, amplifying the brand’s presence without traditional advertising costs. You can do the same. Share stories that reflect your brand’s or company’s values and invite customers to contribute. Whether it’s showcasing user-generated content or crafting a playful social media presence, storytelling fosters engagement, especially when it’s entertaining or inspiring. 3. Be a connector. Duolingo doesn’t just connect fans to its brand—it connects them to one another. The brand uses cultural moments as a platform for shared experiences, from language challenges inspired by popular series to creative social media collaborations.

Create opportunities for your customers to connect. Host events, start social media challenges, offer customer spotlights, Q&A challenges, webinars, cultural tie-ins, shared spaces for interest-based communities, exclusive events, behind-the-scenes moments or access, collaborative design, fresh collaborations, or build loyalty programs that bring your audience together. Fostering community ties enhances brand engagement. 4. Stand for what matters. Duo’s quirky humor and charm make learning fun, but the brand also stands up for meaningful issues. From promoting Korean language learning through collaborating with Netflix’s Squid Game to addressing societal tensions, Duolingo aligns itself with moments that matter. Show your audience what your business stands for. Aligning with relevant causes or cultural movements can create or strengthen emotional connections. When consumers see a brand genuinely supporting an issue they care about, it can foster trust. However, authenticity is crucial. Consumers are quick to spot performative actions, and anything that feels inauthentic can harm a brand’s reputation. It’s important that any campaign reflects the brand’s true values and is backed by real actions, not just marketing. Additionally, brands should be prepared for the fact that not all causes will resonate with everyone, which may result in both positive and negative feedback. Transparency, consistency, and genuine commitment to a cause are key to navigating this space effectively.

Why this matters. Duolingo’s marketing strategy underscores a broader shift in how brands engage audiences. Katherine Chan, Duolingo’s senior director of brand marketing, explained that the company’s playful social media efforts directly correlate with app growth, as new users often cite TikTok and YouTube as discovery channels. You can emulate this approach by prioritizing cultural relevance and adapting your strategies to meet customers where they are. Marketing is no longer just about promoting a product. It’s about creating moments, sparking conversations, and building relationships that matter. It’s all about the audience. In the words of Kristie Malivindi, creative director at branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie, “Being authentic and acting with integrity are imperative to resonate honestly in culture.” By adopting these principles, small businesses can position themselves not just as service providers but as cultural contributors—just like Duo the Owl.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.