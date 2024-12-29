8 Ways to Build a Winning Social Media Advertising Strategy

Discover how to leverage the first quarter of the year to establish a strong foundation for social media success. Learn to define your audience, uncover consumer insights, and craft data-driven campaigns that resonate and deliver results.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

With the average person spending nearly two and a half hours daily on social media, businesses have a prime opportunity to connect with their audience. The first 90 days of the year provide a crucial window to establish a strong foundation for social media advertising success. This process requires a strategic focus on understanding your audience, setting actionable goals, and crafting a targeted approach. Here’s how to begin. 1. Understand your target audience. Jeff Bezos famously said, “The most important single thing is to focus obsessively on the customer.” This philosophy applies to businesses of any size. Prioritizing your customers’ needs is the cornerstone of effective marketing. Start by analyzing both demographics (who your audience is) and psychographics (why they act as they do):

Demographics: age, gender, income, education, and other identifiers.

Psychographics: interests, values, motivations, and lifestyles. This dual understanding helps you craft messaging that resonates and drives engagement. 2. Discover core consumer insights. To truly connect, uncover the insights that drive your audience’s decisions. Insights reveal unmet needs, aspirations, or emotional triggers that inspire impactful campaigns. Ask: What challenges can your brand solve?

What emotional or functional benefits do your products or services offer?

What motivates your audience’s behaviors and purchasing decisions? Answering “What’s in it for me?” from your customer’s perspective—whether it’s value, convenience, or entertainment—guides how you position your messaging across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

3. Leverage data to refine your strategy. Insights require data. Use analytics tools, surveys, and feedback to create detailed audience personas. These represent your ideal customers, incorporating demographics, behaviors, and motivations to guide your strategy. Determine: Where they are: Which platforms do they frequent?

Which platforms do they frequent? What they want: What content do they engage with most?

What content do they engage with most? How they behave: What trends and preferences shape their actions? Platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn cater to distinct audiences with some overlap, making it essential to tailor your approach for each.

4. Conduct sentiment analysis. Measure how your audience perceives your brand using tools to track mentions, comments, and likes. Sentiment analysis categorizes feedback as positive, negative, or neutral, providing actionable insights. Focus on: Praise: What do customers love about your brand or competitors?

What do customers love about your brand or competitors? Criticism: What objections or pain points arise?

What objections or pain points arise? Opportunities: What trends or keywords are gaining traction? Use these findings to fine-tune your messaging and address areas for improvement.

5. Tailor strategies to each platform. Social media platforms have unique communities and tools for engagement: Instagram (IG): Use carousel posts for how-tos and IG Stories for micro storytelling.

Use carousel posts for how-tos and IG Stories for micro storytelling. TikTok and YouTube: Leverage video for tutorials, testimonials, hacks, how-tos, demos, and influencer collaborations.

Leverage video for tutorials, testimonials, hacks, how-tos, demos, and influencer collaborations. Twitch: Explore live streaming to connect with niche audiences in real time. Research platform-specific best practices, such as posting frequency, to ensure consistent growth. 6. Evaluate competitors strategically. Analyzing competitors reveals opportunities to differentiate your brand. Ask:

What resonates with the audience in competitors’ campaigns?

What gaps or unmet needs remain?

How can your brand deliver something more engaging, participatory, provocative, rewarding, or entertaining? Filling these gaps creatively can elevate your social media presence and foster interest. 7. Set clear goals. Define objectives that align with your broader business goals, such as increasing brand awareness or driving lead generation. To achieve them: Respond to audience comments and messages promptly.

Host interactive events such as live Q&As, webinars, or Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions in real time.

Join and contribute to relevant online communities, discussion boards, and forums.

Regularly review feedback to refine your approach and make necessary adjustments to your strategies. 8. Plan campaigns strategically. Experiment with various tactics to determine what resonates with your audience.

A/B Test creative concepts: Test different formats such as video, demos, carousels (a type of post that allows users to share multiple photos or videos in a single post), and campaign ideas and key messages to find what works best.

Test different formats such as video, demos, carousels (a type of post that allows users to share multiple photos or videos in a single post), and campaign ideas and key messages to find what works best. Allocate budgets wisely: Invest in high-ROI channels where your audience spends the most time.

Invest in high-ROI channels where your audience spends the most time. Use tools: Social media management platforms such as Buffer, Hootsuite, and Meta Ads Manager (a tool provided by Meta [formerly Facebook]) streamline scheduling, analytics, and optimization.

Social media management platforms such as Buffer, Hootsuite, and Meta Ads Manager (a tool provided by Meta [formerly Facebook]) streamline scheduling, analytics, and optimization. Build relationships: Identify potential partners (influencers, content creators, or other brands) who align with your company’s values.

Identify potential partners (influencers, content creators, or other brands) who align with your company’s values. Develop a content calendar: Plan seasonal promotions and evergreen content for the next three to six months.

Plan seasonal promotions and evergreen content for the next three to six months. Run test campaigns: Launch low-budget campaigns to refine targeting and strategies. By dedicating the first 90 days of the new year to understanding your audience, you’ll gain valuable insights. This will help you build strategies that create a strong foundation for sustained social media advertising success. Start with your customers’ needs, uncover meaningful insights, and craft authentic campaigns that drive real results.

