A Father’s Day Reflection on Leadership

Discovering that the person you married makes a wonderful partner and embodies exemplary fatherhood brings unparalleled joy. While my father undoubtedly influenced me, it’s through observing my husband’s role as a devoted father and accomplished physician that I’ve come to appreciate the profound connection between fatherhood and leadership.

With Father’s Day approaching, I offer an argument advocating for emulating the practices of model parents. Effective leadership extends beyond commonly cited traits such as vision and strategic acumen. It encompasses behaviors typically associated with positive fatherhood as well. Here are six practices to consider as you embark on or continue your leadership journey, inspired by the lessons learned from my husband and the virtuoso leaders I’ve had the privilege to work with. ​1. Listen

Attentive listening is essential for understanding what’s happening. Without it, you’re essentially in the dark.

This means prioritizing understanding over speaking or lecturing and avoiding one-way conversations, which hardly qualify as conversations. When we attentively listen to an individual’s challenges, interests, and aspirations, it communicates visibility and understanding–a silent affirmation that says, “I see you.” For leaders, active listening signals a genuine appreciation for their team members’ perspectives and opinions, building trust and strengthening the leader-team relationship. Moreover, actively soliciting and considering diverse viewpoints allows leaders to make more informed decisions.

2. Exercise forbearance It’s intriguing how some individuals overlook a fundamental aspect of patience, which is its intrinsic connection to tolerance.

In small-business leadership, patience and tolerance are invaluable attributes, particularly in interactions with clients and customers. Maintaining composure empowers leaders to adeptly address concerns or conflicts, thus safeguarding positive relationships and nurturing long-term loyalty.

Patience empowers small-business owners to navigate setbacks and persevere through tough times, acknowledging that success often demands time to materialize. 3. Support development

Parents must support their children. However, despite exhausting work hours, some fathers prioritize their children’s needs, sacrificing their relaxation time or delaying meals to attentively listen, offer advice, or provide support, including heartfelt hugs. I’m not suggesting workplace hugs; however, I do believe that tangible support–whether financial, in terms of opportunities or promotions–or emotional encouragement significantly contributes to fostering equity and a nurturing environment. In such an environment, individuals feel empowered to explore new ideas and take initiative.

4. Model it Any child or employee is more likely to trust and respect a parent or leader who leads by example. Leaders and fathers are the living models of the values, behaviors, and work ethic they aim to cultivate in others.

By consistently demonstrating honesty, transparency, accountability, and grit–never forget grit–leaders foster trust and credibility within the organization, thereby nurturing a positive work environment. Regardless of your position, inspiring others through your behavior is uplifting. 5. Communicate to validate

Solid communication skills are vital for both effective leaders and fathers. Expertly expressing your vision, goals, and expectations, along with clearly articulating your thoughts, significantly contributes to achieving desired outcomes and fostering contentment.

Providing constructive feedback, as necessary, guides the course. 6. Reward agency

When I interviewed Simon Usifo, president of the global creative company 72andSunny Amsterdam, about leadership for my forthcoming book co-authored with Greg Braun, Shareworthy: Advertising That Creates Powerful Connections Through Storytelling (Columbia University Press, 2024), Usifo said, “True leadership focuses on empowering others to grow and setting up everyone around you for success.” Effective leadership entails discerning when to offer assistance and when to give space. Micromanaging children or employees deprives them of feeling in control of their own circumstances. To truly exercise meaningful agency, individuals not only need the necessary skills but also require the freedom and opportunity to utilize them.

I consider myself fortunate to be influenced by dedicated fathers. Both my husband, who tirelessly devoted his evening hours to our daughter after putting in long days as a physician, and the leaders I collaborate with have profoundly shaped my leadership approach. As Lamont Repollet, the president of Kean University, aptly believes, “People are the greatest asset of any organization. Lead with humanity.”

