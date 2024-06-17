Elevating Brands in a Competitive Arena

In today’s dynamic brand communication landscape, prioritizing audience-centric messaging over brand-centric approaches is paramount for building consequential connections. Small businesses can adopt practical and cost-effective methods for consumer research to grasp individual preferences, thereby distinguishing their brand. Utilizing social media for immediate feedback and crafting strategies to dispel audience misconceptions are essential for nurturing audience engagement. In this evolving market environment, the focus should shift from the brand to the audience–placing their desires, values, and aspirations at the forefront. To enhance your brand presence, here are three key considerations to ponder.

1. Grasp individual preferences. Understanding individual preferences is paramount for brands seeking resonance. Diverse forms of consumer research, including quantitative and qualitative methods, are essential for crafting impactful communication. While it may not be as sophisticated as a professionally facilitated focus group, a DIY approach can still yield valuable information for small businesses operating on a tight budget.

Two cost-effective approaches include 1) tapping into existing networks by reaching out to your current customers, contacts, or followers who might be interested in participating, which saves recruitment costs; and 2) instead of hiring a professional moderator, the business owner or a team member can moderate the focus group. With some preparation and guidelines, this can be done effectively.

According to McKinsey 72 percent of consumers expect brands to comprehend their individual preferences, with 76 percent expressing frustration when this falls short. McKinsey’s research highlights the crucial role of customer intimacy in driving revenue growth. Close relationships with consumers directly correlate with financial success, emphasizing the importance of fostering proximity. 2. Leverage social media.

When working within budget constraints, leverage social media channels such as X, TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram for insights that serve as research. On social channels, conduct a sentiment analysis yourself, gauging real-time opinions on your posts or your competitor’s posts. Dive into conversations about specific brands and broader categories. Identify mentions of pain points, disappointments, or expressions of brand love. These platforms provide a cost-effective means to access real-time sentiments and gather invaluable insights, which can then inform strategic decisions.

3. Addressing and fixing audience misconceptions. Actively pinpointing and dismantling any myths or misconceptions not only clears the fog in consumers’ minds but also opens the gateway to forging a brand-new, constructive dialogue. It’s not just about dispelling falsehoods; it’s about creating a transparent and authentic connection that resonates with the audience on a deeper level, fostering trust and loyalty.

Addressing audience misconceptions can open new paths. For example, Tide’s #TurnToCold campaign tackles the myth that only hot water cleans clothes. By dispelling this misconception with humor and iconic personalities such as Ice-T and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Tide created an engaging narrative that challenges preconceived notions. Tide didn’t want to be preachy, but rather create something fun that would get people on board, according to Paul Bichler, chief creative officer of Woven, part of Saatchi & Saatchi.

Elevating a brand or company’s advertising emerges not just as a strategy but as a prerequisite for achieving what advertising expert Greg Braun, retired deputy global chief creative officer of Commonwealth/McCann, and I call “shareworthiness.” In our new book Shareworthy: Advertising That Creates Powerful Connections Through Storytelling (Columbia University Press, 2024), we argue that in a fiercely competitive global arena, a significant differentiator for brands lies in the power of distinctive narratives that truly “get” their audiences. The real power to elevate a brand is the ability to connect with audience preferences, address misconceptions, and forge bonds that go beyond transactional interactions, transforming into shared stories. Forging meaningful connections with today’s discerning audiences is not a tactic; it’s an imperative.

