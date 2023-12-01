Fear It or Love It, There Is No Escaping A.I.

How to harness the power of A.I. to reap its benefits for your business.

In every industry, there’s a continuing discussion about the significant benefits versus potential risks associated with artificial intelligence. Whether you’re a firm believer in A.I.-triggered doomsday scenarios or not, A.I. is reshaping the current and future operations of companies. It’s imperative to ensure both you and your workforce keep pace with these changes. Here’s how best-selling author PJ Pereira, co-founder and creative chairman of advertising agency Pereira O’Dell, harnesses A.I.’s potential and how you can use it to power your company or brand.

Experiment In 2022, Pereira O’Dell established one of the first A.I. labs within an advertising agency, firmly believing that A.I. holds the potential to fundamentally transform the advertising industry and the creative process. To tap into this potential, Pereira emphasizes the importance of a firsthand understanding of the technology, not solely through client projects, but also through open experimentation.

“Artificial intelligence is likely the most important transformation agent in our lifetime. I wanted to make sure there is a specific group of us who are dedicated to understanding what those changes will be, while the rest of the team deals with all the urgent issues they need to address,” Pereira told me. Create Sandboxes

In my work, I’ve adopted Pereira’s philosophy of unscripted thinking, discovering the value of unbridled creativity within the context of a business setting. This approach is particularly relevant for small-business owners and CEOs looking to cultivate innovation in their organizations.

Exploring new ideas and processes within the controlled environment of a business “sandbox” creates a secure space for unimpeded development and expansion. In essence, embracing a sandbox mentality empowers businesses to innovate, collaborate, and strategically mitigate risks, aligning with the principles that Pereira champions. Key Learnings: Employees have the freedom to experiment with new technology and creative tools, breaking away from traditional playbooks. This involves experimenting with prototype creation and ideation tools. The sandbox environment is a space where people can freely explore, develop, and share knowledge or processes before implementing them or scaling up.

Cross-Team Collaboration: The sandbox concept facilitates collaboration among different departments or teams within a company, fostering a culture of cooperation and knowledge sharing.

The sandbox concept facilitates collaboration among different departments or teams within a company, fostering a culture of cooperation and knowledge sharing. Risk Mitigation: When businesses confine experimental projects to a sandbox, they can control any potential negative impacts on their main operations if a project doesn’t work out as expected. It’s a way of trying new things without risking the entire business. Develop A.I. Under the guidance of Nur Abdullayev, who leads the Pereira O’Dell AI Lab, the agency is actively incorporating artificial intelligence into the creative process for all employees and brand partners. Weekly, a member of Pereira O’Dell’s creative team collaborates with the AI Lab, engaging in the creation of “AI Experiments,” which manifest as short videos or interactive projects, crafted using cutting-edge A.I. tools, and shared through the @podailab Instagram account.

Additionally, the AI Lab conducts monthly A.I. “Play Dates,” providing an open forum for the discussion of all things A.I. The primary objective is to educate and familiarize everyone within the organization on the utilization of these new tools, effectively democratizing A.I. through a combination of education and hands-on experience.

As of now, the agency’s primary focus isn’t necessarily integrating A.I. directly into client work. Instead, the team is dedicated to comprehending the potential of A.I. However, they expresses enthusiasm when brand partners express interest in exploring A.I.’s application in advertising. An example of this is seen with MINI USA, one of their brand partners, actively embracing the possibilities of A.I. MINI USA has already launched two campaigns that leverage A.I. as either a production tool or a significant campaign element. These initiatives stem directly from the inspiration drawn by the MINI team at Pereira O’Dell from its experiments conducted at the AI Lab. “You may have your personal anxieties about it, and they are probably very valid. As citizens, as individuals, as voters … things will change and need to be monitored closely. But as business owners, it’s not up to us to resist. I grew up in Rio and learned that you don’t stop the waves, all you can do is decide to either surf them or run to the sand,” Pereira told me. “Business owners have that choice now: Will they run to the sand and watch as others surf, or will they embrace the chaos and enjoy whatever’s next?”

