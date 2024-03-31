How Broadway Super Fans Can Help You Engage Your Audience

Discover how understanding super fans can revolutionize your approach to engaging audiences and building lasting connections with your business or brand.

Yes, indulging in these productions was undoubtedly enjoyable. Yet, let’s not forget the backdrop against which these theatrical marvels unfold–the fiercely competitive world of Broadway, where audiences are not merely spectators but connoisseurs with discerning tastes and high expectations. Amid this sea of cultivated theatergoers, there exists a unique breed of fans–über-fans. These individuals don’t just watch a performance, they immerse themselves in it, queueing up to purchase merchandise, waiting for autographs, listening to soundtracks and interviews, and forming an almost religious bond with the brand. Engaging these über-fans requires a different playbook altogether, for they demand more than just a stellar performance–they crave an experience that resonates with their deepest passions.

In the forthcoming book Shareworthy: Advertising That Creates Powerful Connections Through Storytelling (Columbia University Press), Greg Braun and I examine many aspects of audiences. As diverse as the case studies included in the book are, they’re typically unified by several recurring themes. You may think it’s all about your business or brand, but it’s really about your audience–and often, it hinges on truly understanding your super fans. These über-fan audiences are incredibly discerning, and to reach them, brands need to demonstrate that these fans are being respected, empowered, and listened to. That’s good practice for all target audiences–assume everyone wants that, too.

Understand your target audience A rigorous examination of your target audience provides valuable insights into their desires and cravings. Leverage data and analytics to gain insight into your audience’s behavior and preferences, whenever possible. Disregarding their needs or aspirations can have dire consequences. Any business or brand must show that they value and heed the voices of their audience. By doing so, you empower consumers and establish trust, laying the foundation for lasting relationships and success.

Personalized experiences Consumers now expect personalization to meet their specific preferences. It’s not always possible, however–but when you can make it happen, personalization fosters stronger connections with consumers and increases brand loyalty.

Cultivate community and engagement Building connections with people on social media channels doesn’t necessarily require a large budget. Instead, a modest investment in resources, such as a highly skilled graphic designer or art director who understands how to capture attention and foster engagement can go a long way.

Furthermore, actively encouraging interaction, nurturing discussions, and offering platforms for engagement can significantly strengthen brand affinity and advocacy among your audience. These efforts not only create meaningful connections, but also cultivate a community around your brand, leading to increased favor. Authenticity and transparency

Building trust entails authenticity and transparency. Being genuine and transparent in your communications and actions fosters credibility and loyalty, especially among Gen Z. Never make mincemeat of customers, as Mrs. Lovett did in Sweeney Todd. The role of customer experience

Observing two contrasting Broadway shows and their distinct audiences provided valuable insight into the importance of understanding your target demographic and psychographics–consumers’ attitudes, values, lifestyles, interests, and personality traits. For instance, the audience for the Ibsen play was very enthusiastic yet somewhat reserved; by their demonstrated interest in the subject of that play, this audience values the truth and authenticity of character. While those attending the Sondheim musical were unreservedly pumped, almost fanatical, seeking a thrilling, full-scale production. That night, the demographic for Sweeney Todd was Gen Z, by and large; by far, Gen X and Boomers were the demographics in attendance for The Enemy of the People. By recognizing and catering to the preferences of these different audience segments, Broadway producers appear to effectively tailor their offerings to meet specific desires.

This process often involves refining and optimizing approaches over time to ensure maximum engagement and satisfaction. Prioritizing a positive customer experience not only sets your business or brand apart from competitors, but also leaves a lasting impression on your audience. By consistently delivering experiences that resonate with their preferences, you foster long-term relationships with customers. By comprehending the essence of what transforms an individual into a super fan, you can unlock a broader understanding of people’s desires. This insight unveils precisely why your brand or business fulfills those needs so effectively. It’s the key to grasping what resonates with your audience and why they are drawn to your offerings.

