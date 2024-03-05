Unlock Marketing Success With Choice Thinking

This framework can elevate your small-business marketing strategy, and drive engagement, loyalty, and meaningful connections with your audience.

Those of us utilizing imaginative thinking to benefit businesses must be acutely aware of how our creative efforts align with business objectives, cater to the target audience, and harmonize with the context of our overall marketing plan. All while respecting the unique qualities of individuals and communities.

On #Creativityday, English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer John Cleese shared his perspective: “Creativity is not a talent. It is a way of operating.”

Cleese’s insight is spot-on. Operating with a focus on strategic creativity yields marketing that people will notice. While creative solutions may be interesting, strategically creative solutions go a step further by being appealing and relevant to their intended audiences. Creative marketing should be grounded in what I call Choice thinking. It’s a handy acronym that stands for:

Context

Humanism Observation

Interest

Craft Empathy

The Choice framework includes purpose, humanistic perspective, observation, interesting and strategically creative ideas, well-crafted marketing touchpoints, and works to infuse all actions with genuine empathy. Here’s a closer look at each element. Context

Ask investigative questions about the context of your brand or company in your target audience’s lives or business. Consider how your product or service integrates into people’s daily lives and routines or how it answers business-to-business issues.

How does your brand inspire individuals to achieve their goals or enhance their overall well-being? When people perceive a solution as going beyond the bare necessities, eliciting a positive response, they are more likely to become regular customers, fostering increased loyalty and driving sales.

Humanism This aspect is straightforward: Is the solution compassionate or beneficial? Does it contribute positively to the world, or does it cause harm? When evaluating a brand’s marketing, consider the level of conscientiousness, ethics, follow through on the brand promise, and humanism (prime importance to common human needs) reflected in both actions and communication.

Observation Vigilant observation of your audience provides the chance to align with their values and cater to their needs or aspirations in a focused manner. This can involve collecting data to enhance your understanding of the target audience or community. Having insights into your audience is paramount.

Interest If a marketing or advertising solution is not visually arresting, thought-provoking, or intriguing, it won’t capture anyone’s attention, leading to a wasted budget. It bears repeating–you’d be wasting your marking dollars.

Staying attuned to pop culture helps you understand what’s popular and relevant to your audience. This knowledge can be leveraged to make your brand or entity more relatable, engaging, and creatively aligned with the current interests of your target audience. Craft

Going beyond aesthetics and a visually captivating solution, the organic incorporation of technology and a strong brand strategy, a well-executed design aims to elicit an emotional response. This emotional connection is essential in compelling people toward engagement or action.

The emphasis is not only on specific tools or technology tied to a particular media channel but extends to the adept use of craftsmanship to effectively communicate and establish an emotional connection with your audience. Empathy

Explore the adoption of design thinking–an approach centered on comprehending and solving problems with a human-centric focus. This methodology places a strong emphasis on empathy, initiating a deep understanding of people, and encompassing their motivations, desires, and needs. Not only is this process human-centered, but it is also characterized by reflection, intentionality, and iteration. In the landscape of small business triumphs, the convergence of creativity and strategy takes center stage. The Choice framework guarantees that your marketing, branding, and advertising solutions go beyond fulfilling stated objectives. They are attention-grabbing, positively influence your audience, and cultivate your customer base. Leverage the power of strategic creativity to ensure that your small business marketing not only stands out but also deeply resonates with your audience.

