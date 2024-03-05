The Commerce Department Partners With the Tory Burch Foundation

The Tory Burch Foundation is working with the U.S. Commerce Department to increase access to critical government resources for women-owned businesses.

The Commerce Department is holding a series of public workshops with the foundation, tapping the latter’s network of over 1.8 million women. Commerce Department officials hope to support women entrepreneurs with education, advisory, and networking opportunities that will use the breadth of the federal government to grow their businesses, and in effect grow the economy.

The upcoming webinar, which discusses how to scale businesses by using federal funding, will be held on March 27, according to the foundation. Interested entrepreneurs can register through this link. “When women succeed, economies succeed,” said fashion designer Tory Burch in a statement. The two groups recently announced their joint effort during a fireside conversation at the Tory Burch headquarters in New York City.

Nearly 40 percent of U.S. businesses are owned by women. According to a report commissioned by Wells Fargo, these women-owned firms generated $2.7 trillion in revenue in 2023. But Wells Fargo also found that the total additional revenue would reach $7.9 trillion if the average revenue of women-owned businesses were to match those of men.

And if the average revenue of businesses owned by women of color were to match that of White women, there would be an estimated total additional revenue of $667 billion, the same report said. Through this partnership, the Tory Burch Foundation said it will help advance the Commerce Department’s strategic priority to foster inclusive capitalism and equitable economic growth.