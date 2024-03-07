Even Cookie Monster Hates Shrinkflation

Shrinkflation, or the practice where companies make their products smaller but sell them at the original price, has made news again. This time, it’s thanks to a tweet from the official X account of a popular blue Sesame Street character.

“Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller,” tweeted Cookie Monster. The Official White House X account reposted and quoted this tweet, adding: “C is for consumers getting ripped off. President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Companies usually use shrinkflation to cope with rising costs. The conventional wisdom used to be that consumers are more conscious of changes in price than size. But the dynamic has changed. People do notice, may it be fewer sheets of toilet paper (here is a subreddit mainly for shrinkflation), or a reportedly smaller cream-to-cookie ratio for Oreos, as per this report by the Wall Street Journal.

Consumers don’t like this. Who likes getting duped? Ioannis Evangelidis, an associate marketing professor at Esade in Spain, called this “shrinkflation aversion.” In his 2023 research, he found that consumers feel deceived by this practice, to an extent that they find this product downsizing more unfair than a price increase, which is at least seen as transparent. The key then, he says in an interview on Canvas8, is transparent communication. “When communication becomes transparent and explicit, people believe shrinkflation is more fair,” Evangelidis says.

But this boils down to the predicament of small businesses. When faced with rising costs, what should they do? Anthony Salerno, an associate marketing professor at Vanderbilt University, tells Inc. that small businesses should think about how their customers feel about their products. To put it simply, when you love something so much, you notice the little changes. He said small businesses should “justify smaller sizes by emphasizing quality.”

“For instance, local coffee shops will often sell smaller batch, higher price coffee beans that are organically grown and sustainably sourced. Such coffee shops may choose to position these products as a commitment to quality,” Salerno says.