Facing a TikTok Ban, Entrepreneurs Are Finding Alternatives

After the House of Representatives passed a bill that will ban TikTok unless there is a change of ownership, small businesses say they are preparing to redirect their resources to another app for quick videos: Instagram.

“As a business owner, I have to be prepared for anything,” says Lisa Guerrera, who founded her New York City-based skincare beauty startup Experiment in the pandemic. She said she is confident her team will find success on other platforms too, and in a way, they already have. The company has more followers – which Guerrera affectionately calls “lab rats” – on Instagram (13,200) than on TikTok (over 7,000). “I’ll mostly just be sad as a person because I love TikTok.”

Small businesses interviewed by Inc. say they are trying to cushion the blow of a TikTok ban by having a presence on multiple social media platforms. They all pointed to Instagram as their backup plan. “The narrative that ‘Instagram is dead’ is just not the reality on the ground,” Guerrera says. “I do think that’s gonna be the natural first place [that people will go to if TikTok gets banned].” But time is running out to look for fallback options. According to a report by Politico, Rep. Mike Gallagher has reportedly said that a forced sale, or a ban, can “absolutely” happen before the elections this November. In the meantime, small businesses that Inc. interviewed agree that TikTok is better for getting discovered. In a nation with more than 33 million small businesses, it helps to find any way to be seen. For example, Guerrera’s personal TikTok (61,300), where she also posts about Experiment’s products, has more followers than her Instagram and TikTok corporate accounts have combined.

This is also true for Anthony Lee, a veteran who founded Zap Mortgage, a Tampa, Florida-based lender that caters to veterans and service members. Zap’s official TikTok account has 64,900 followers, as opposed to 10,100 followers on Instagram. “If someone is looking for stuff about homes, we will probably pop up,” he says. “It is way easier to be seen [on TikTok] than on Instagram and Facebook.”

Despite Zap’s huge following on TikTok, and a virality that helped the lender weather higher interest rates and rank 294 on Inc. 5000 in 2023, Lee is already preparing to rechannel his resources on other platforms. “We will have much more content in the coming weeks to prepare if TikTok goes away,” he says. He said his company is currently figuring out how to be “just as engaging, if not more” on Instagram. The uncertainty over the future of Tiktok is a reminder not to put all your eggs in one basket. Shana Davis-Ross, Founder and CEO of Ponte Firm, a New York-based talent strategy and management company, said this has always been their advice to their over 70 influencer clients. She said all their influencers are present on other social media sites too. She also thinks the audience will shift to Instagram in case of a ban.