Minority-Led Small Businesses Are Using Generative AI in High Numbers, Citing an Increased Ability to Level the Playing Field

For all the doom and gloom surrounding generative artificial intelligence , there might also be a silver lining, especially for the underdogs of the businessworld. What happens when you combine a new technology that has nearly limitless potential with a small business with limited resources? Survey says: a better fighting chance.

Nearly half of small businesses say that AI will help them level the playing field with bigger businesses, according to a recent survey by GoDaddy. Top use cases range from creating content to customer service to sales generation.

Most entrepreneurs (77 percent) used GenAI to create content for social media posts and advertisements for marketing campaigns (48 percent), per the GoDaddy survey. What’s more, they aren’t as concerned about the downsides of using the tech. A little more than half of the respondents (55 percent) say they are confident in their use of GenAI for their business.