Minority-Led Small Businesses Are Using Generative AI in High Numbers, Citing an Increased Ability to Level the Playing Field
A GoDaddy poll showed that Black- and Hispanic-owned small businesses are leading the way in generative AI usage.
BY ROY CANIVEL, EDITORIAL FELLOW @ROYCANIVEL_JRN
Photo: Getty Images
For all the doom and gloom surrounding generative artificial intelligence, there might also be a silver lining, especially for the underdogs of the businessworld. What happens when you combine a new technology that has nearly limitless potential with a small business with limited resources? Survey says: a better fighting chance.
Nearly half of small businesses say that AI will help them level the playing field with bigger businesses, according to a recent survey by GoDaddy. Top use cases range from creating content to customer service to sales generation.
Most entrepreneurs (77 percent) used GenAI to create content for social media posts and advertisements for marketing campaigns (48 percent), per the GoDaddy survey. What’s more, they aren’t as concerned about the downsides of using the tech. A little more than half of the respondents (55 percent) say they are confident in their use of GenAI for their business.
The GoDaddy survey is from Venture Forward, the website generator’s international research initiative. In February 2024, it polled 3,500 small-business owners, most of them employing fewer than 10 people. Venture Forward said all these entrepreneurs have a domain name and an active website with GoDaddy.