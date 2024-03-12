No VC Funding? Founders Share Ways They Made Ends Meet

VC capital may go a long way, but a bootstrapping mentality can get you further.

Most startups do not have access to venture capital funding. In fact, reports indicate that less than 1 percent of all startups receive VC capital. Everyone else has to look for other ways to finance their business.

Deepa Gandhi, Cate Luzio, and Paige Mycoskie have all gotten creative when it comes to funding their businesses. From bootstrapping — or, as Luzio calls it, “stiletto-strapping” — to securing strategic non-VC investments, they’ve done it all.

Over the weekend, at the SXSW Inc. Founder’s House in Austin, Texas, these entrepreneurs shared their best tips for other founders looking to thrive in a tight market. Find “patient” capital

When bag and accessories brand Dagney Dover launched in 2013, the New York City-based company did not have access to VC capital. Instead, it had to rely on small checks from friends, family, and angel investors, says Gandhi, who is co-founder and COO. “It started with the people that believed in us the most,” she says. Eventually, though, they had to get an institutional investor. But Gandhi wanted to bring in a very particular kind of investor. “We brought in what I’d like to call ‘patient capital,'” she says.

Patient investors, in Gandhi’s book, want their money to grow over time, just like everyone else. The difference is that this type of investor is willing to wait for that to happen. “They’re doing this because they want to see businesses that are moving right and up. But maybe they don’t care as much about the slope of that curve,” Gandhi says. “So yes, we do have to think about a liquidity event. We do have to think about what is on the horizon. But we have a lot more patience around how we do it.”

Gandhi found a patient backer in one of the company’s first investors, who also joined Dagney Dover’s board of directors. Maintain a bootstrapping mentality

That patient capital, coupled with a bootstrapping mentality that allowed the company to shift to zero-cost budgeting overnight, helped Dagney Dover survive the pandemic, Gandhi says. Mycoskie, the founder of Los Angeles-based clothing company Aviation Nation, also emphasizes the importance of a bootstrapping mentality. Aviation Nation has been in business for nearly two decades, and has 19 storefronts, but Mycoskie still leads with the frugality and resourcefulness she focused on when she first began sewing clothes using cheap fabric she bought in downtown Los Angeles.

“We’re not spending hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re still keeping it super lean,” Mycoskie says. “The risk that you run when you go out and raise a lot of money is you’re not as careful about the spending. I think because of the way that I did it, I’m forced to always be careful about spending, even now. And I think that’s an important thing to continue.” Mind the strings

Luzio funded Luminary, a New York City-based professional education and networking platform for women entrepreneurs, using two decades worth of bonuses she had saved as a corporate investment banker. As she puts it, “What better way to invest that money than in myself and the company that I was building?”