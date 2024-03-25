These Small Businesses Adopted 4-Day Workweeks. Here’s What They Learned

While lawmakers and academic experts debate the pros and cons of a four-day workweek, many small businesses have already made the leap without cutting pay – and they say they’re not going back. They are finding that a better work-life balance is good for business.

Inc. talked to small businesses that already adopted this setup for about a year, or in the case of Tones of Melanin, a Black-owned sportswear company based in Norfolk, Virginia, for four years. They all said their teams remained productive even with a shorter work week and in fact found it helped avoid burnout.

“People don’t take burnout seriously enough,” says Ashley Jones, founder and CEO of Tones of Melanin, which has been designing sportswear for historically black and college universities (HBCUs) for nearly a decade. A 2023 Gallup survey estimated burnout cost the economy nearly $2 trillion worth of productivity. She adds, “There’s a misconception that you can just ‘work through it,’ and that’s not healthy.” Before this, she said the weekend always felt too short to have any time for herself. She spent Saturday running personal errands she could not do during the work week. On Sundays, she had to prepare for work on Monday. “It didn’t really feel like a true weekend,” she says.

“I noticed that I would get burned out, personally,” says Jones, who went on Shark Tank in 2023 and got Mark Cuban to invest $300,000 for a 12 percent equity in the company. “If I get burned out, I know my employees are as well.” Jones said she wanted to treat her employees the same way she wanted to be treated. So she gave everyone one more day for themselves.

Jones said cutting a work day made her employees more productive. She said her team worked harder and approached their workdays with more structure. It went so well that Jones said she increased employee pay, despite cutting the work week. “If your employees are feeling better, you’re getting better work out of them as well,” she says. These findings fit with what 4 Day Week Global, a non-profit organization, found in a series of research reports that studied the feasibility and benefits of reduced work time. In 2023, it released the results of a year-long pilot program that involved companies in several countries, including the U.S. and Canada. According to 41 companies surveyed in the U.S. and Canada, a four-day work week positively impacted the bottom line and kept employees satisfied. After the trial, no company said they would return to a five-day work week.

Other small business owners agreed that they found cutting out a work day meant employees did a better job prioritizing their workloads from Monday to Thursday. That’s what Michael Chavez Booth, founding partner and head of culture at POV Agency, a Los Angeles-based public relations and marketing company. It’s been a year since his company implemented a four-day work week.

Chavez Booth noted the most challenging part was finding the right workflow in the new setup, he said. This is why the company first launched a 30-day optional trial in March (surprise, all their employees opted in) and then a 90-day pilot afterwards. Earlier on, they made sure to inform their clients that it was experimenting with this new setup. “We had a lot of positive feedback [from our clients]. A couple of folks, jokingly, were envious,” he says. Business owners have found it also helps to stress that having more time for yourself does not mean work is unimportant. “I was nervous that my clients would feel like that means they’re not getting the attention that they need,” says Ricki Weisberg, founder and CEO of Bird Hill PR, an Ardmore, Pennsylvania-based agency for non-profit organizations which started having a 4-day work week in 2022.