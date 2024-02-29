Thrive Market Spent a Decade Pursuing the USDA’s Approval to Accept Food Stamps. How It Finally Landed a ‘Yes’

Thrive Market, a members-only online grocery store, is on a quest to debunk a myth about American families living on food stamps: That the poor don’t care enough about their health to buy healthy food options.

“If we can show this is successful, I think it can debunk the perception that these people don’t want to get healthy,” says Nick Green, who co-founded Thrive Market in 2014.

This mission, which began nearly a decade ago with an online petition from Thrive Market, reached a critical point when the company earlier this year got government approval to accept food stamps, formally known as SNAP EBT, becoming the first online-only retail store to do so. The endeavor speaks volumes about Thrive Market’s determination; the business first launched its online petition in 2016. It also speaks to the frustration founders may run into when attempting to scale a business that requires cooperation with a government bureaucracy.

What Thrive Market did was not easy. It not only required a change in policy, but a change in the government’s attitude towards online-only retail. Even so, there’s a way to ease the process. Here are Green’s suggestions: Know your why

At its core, what an entrepreneur does boils down to why they’re doing it. Nick Green said he co-founded the company with a mission to democratize access to healthy living. Becoming accessible to over 40 million Americans who live on SNAP was critical to that mission. “If you have a strong enough why, that will keep you going, even when a process takes longer or is more challenging than you expected,” he says. Think win, win

When Thrive Market embarked on its mission, it understood that realizing its “why” would also require understanding “what mattered to the USDA,” says Green. “You have to understand what they care about and [ask] how you can help bring that about.”

Green pointed to the size of the SNAP program, which costs the government over $100 billion a year. “Because it’s such a huge program, it’s very hard to move and make change,” he says. It’s also a program that has had problems dealing with fraud in traditional brick and mortar stores, among other issues, which he said might have made the government hesitant to debut online. Change was also incremental. Green said there was a “bias towards familiarity.” When the USDA launched a pilot program to use SNAP online in 2019, Green recalled it was with brick and mortar retailers that already accept SNAP EBT. The problem, in that case, was that it didn’t address the issue of food deserts, since a retailer still needed to be near you to deliver. In comparison, he said Thrive can ship anywhere in the country, except for Alaska and Hawaii.

“For us, this is just another payment method,” he says. “So all the things that we do to provide security and eliminate fraud and create seamless transactions, which arguably are actually easier to do online in a lot of ways, we will be doing with this payment method, just as we do for the hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions that we do through traditional payment methods.” Green just had to keep hitting these notes before they stuck, he adds. Build relationships

It can be daunting to imagine dealing with an entire government agency. But at the end of the day, it’s not the agency that makes things work. It’s the people. Therefore, it is important to build a relationship on trust, especially when involving huge projects, said Green. “We did our best to develop personal relationships at the USDA so we could move through the process together.”