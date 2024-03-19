When It Comes to Woman-Owned Businesses, the West Coast Is the Best Coast
A study by online loan marketplace Lendio highlighted several states where women-owned small businesses are thriving.
The West Coast is one of the best places for woman-owned small businesses in the country, according to a study by online loan marketplace Lendio that ranked the top 10 U.S. states for women-owned businesses.
The full top 10 list in order are Washington, Colorado, Delaware, Oregon, California, Utah, Maryland, Arizona, Hawaii, and Wyoming. Delaware, Hawaii, and Maryland were the only non-Western states.
Lendio based its study on seven metrics, which included factors such as the share of women-owned businesses, the percentage of female-owned businesses earning at least $1 million, and the percentage of patents filed by women. It sourced its data from various sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Lendio, which ranked 23rd on Inc.’s 2023 list of fastest growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, said the top states for female-owned businesses typically had higher shares of women-owned businesses and higher growth from 2012 to 2020.
But imagine what could happen if more states made it easier for female entrepreneurs to thrive.
The U.S. economy has gained trillions of dollars thanks to women-owned businesses. According to a 2024 report commissioned by Wells Fargo, women-owned firms generated $2.7 trillion in revenue in 2023. But according to the report, that figure would reach $7.9 trillion if the average revenue of women-owned businesses were to match that of male-owned businesses. Meanwhile, if the average revenue of businesses owned by women of color were to match that of White women, there would be an estimated total additional revenue of $667 billion, the same Wells Fargo report said.
“Women’s contributions to the American economy continue to grow and become more pronounced. While women-run businesses are becoming more common, they still come across hurdles that aren’t as common for male-run businesses to face,” Lendio said in a news release. The company cited February data from the Small Business Administration which showed women-owned businesses received only 32.6 percent of all loan approvals and 28.4 percent of the dollar amount in the 2023 fiscal year.
