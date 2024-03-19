When It Comes to Woman-Owned Businesses, the West Coast Is the Best Coast

The West Coast is one of the best places for woman-owned small businesses in the country, according to a study by online loan marketplace Lendio that ranked the top 10 U.S. states for women-owned businesses.

The full top 10 list in order are Washington, Colorado, Delaware, Oregon, California, Utah, Maryland, Arizona, Hawaii, and Wyoming. Delaware, Hawaii, and Maryland were the only non-Western states.

Lendio based its study on seven metrics, which included factors such as the share of women-owned businesses, the percentage of female-owned businesses earning at least $1 million, and the percentage of patents filed by women. It sourced its data from various sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Lendio, which ranked 23rd on Inc.’s 2023 list of fastest growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, said the top states for female-owned businesses typically had higher shares of women-owned businesses and higher growth from 2012 to 2020.

But imagine what could happen if more states made it easier for female entrepreneurs to thrive.