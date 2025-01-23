3 Documentaries Every Entrepreneur Must Watch

Most entrepreneurs glorify the grind. The hustle culture convinces us that sacrificing sleep, health, and relationships is the price of success. But behind every billion-dollar valuation is often a story of burnout, broken health, and personal sacrifice.



The truth? Winning the entrepreneurship game doesn’t mean losing yourself in the process. These three documentaries provide powerful lessons that every entrepreneur must absorb to avoid becoming the next burnout statistic.

1. Don’t Die —the cost of obsession Bryan Johnson’s Don’t Die takes a raw, unfiltered look at the consequences of entrepreneurial obsession. Johnson started as a successful entrepreneur, founding several ventures, including Braintree, which acquired Venmo. His obsessive drive to scale his companies made him a multi-millionaire, but it came at a significant cost. Johnson’s mental and physical health deteriorated as he relentlessly chased business growth, pushing himself beyond his limits.



At his peak, Johnson realized he wasn’t just sacrificing his health—he was losing himself. Eventually, he stepped away from his businesses, recognizing that the pursuit of endless growth wasn’t sustainable. He shifted his focus to longevity and self-care, now experimenting with cutting-edge biohacking techniques to extend his life. His story is a cautionary tale that reveals a fundamental truth: Growth at any cost is dangerous. Entrepreneurs must prioritize their well-being to ensure long-term success. 2. The Playbook—coaching rules for life and business

The Playbook profiles elite coaches who have guided some of the greatest athletes in the world, including Doc Rivers, Patrick Mouratoglou, and José Mourinho. These coaches have experienced the pressures of high-stakes leadership—pressures that entrepreneurs know all too well.



Doc Rivers, for example, overcame personal loss and career setbacks before leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship. His journey highlights how mental resilience and personal reflection are critical components of leadership.



Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams, emphasizes the importance of consistency, discipline, and recovery. His coaching philosophy is built on the idea that athletes can only perform at their best if they manage their mental and physical health. The same lesson applies to entrepreneurs: Constant hustle without recovery leads to burnout.



Meanwhile, José Mourinho demonstrates that boundaries are essential for long-term success. The documentary shows that even the best leaders need to know when to stop and take a step back to reassess their goals. These coaches reveal that success isn’t just about winning games or closing deals—it’s about enduring losses, managing emotions, and balancing ambition with well-being. 3. Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates—the power of balance Bill Gates is often seen as the quintessential entrepreneur, having built Microsoft into one of the world’s most valuable companies. But Inside Bill’s Brain reveals another side of Gates—one that prioritizes balance and reflection.



After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates transitioned to philanthropy, cofounding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. His shift from profit-driven work to purpose-driven work shows that success isn’t just about making money—it’s about making an impact.



The documentary highlights Gates’s famous “think weeks”—periods where he completely disconnects from the world to focus on reading, thinking, and strategizing. These downtime periods fuel his innovation. Gates acknowledges that stepping away from daily operations is necessary to stay creative and visionary.



Gates also integrates physical activity into his daily routine. He takes long walks to process ideas and decisions, recognizing that movement is directly tied to mental clarity. His evolution from a hard-charging tech CEO to a global philanthropist highlights the importance of finding purpose beyond business achievements.