The Top 10 Friendly States for Entrepreneurs in 2025

In the world of entrepreneurship, success isn’t just about what you create—it’s also about where you create it. The right location can provide the perfect ecosystem to fuel your vision, offering everything from tax incentives to a thriving talent pool. With the right foundation, your business can not only survive but thrive.

Whether you’re just starting your journey or scaling your company, here are the top 10 states for entrepreneurs in 2025, ranked based on their business environment, cost of living, and growth opportunities. 1. Texas: The Lone Star leader Texas has cemented itself as a haven for entrepreneurs. With no state income tax and a business-friendly regulatory environment, it’s easy to see why so many startups and established companies are flocking to cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

As the CEO of SetSchedule, I can personally attest to Texas’s entrepreneurial allure. When expanding our sales operations, we chose Plano, TX, for its affordability and access to a talented workforce. Why it’s great: Robust venture capital network Low cost of living compared to other business hubs Strong talent pool, especially in tech and energy sectors 2. Florida: Sunshine and startups

Florida’s appeal extends beyond its beaches. The state’s business-friendly policies, combined with a growing tech scene in Miami, make it an increasingly popular destination for entrepreneurs. Why it’s great: No state income tax Thriving networking opportunities, especially in fintech and real estate Affordable office spaces and a growing remote work culture 3. Utah: The Silicon Slopes

Utah’s rise as a startup hub is no accident. Known for its “Silicon Slopes” area, the state has become a magnet for tech entrepreneurs thanks to its supportive business environment and high quality of life. Why it’s great: Access to a highly educated workforce Pro-business policies Affordable real estate for both businesses and employees 4. North Carolina: A southern powerhouse

With cities like Raleigh and Charlotte leading the charge, North Carolina offers a mix of affordability and opportunity. The state’s commitment to fostering innovation makes it a standout choice. Why it’s great: Growing fintech and biotech industries Low corporate tax rate Affordable housing and vibrant cultural scene 5. Colorado: The entrepreneur’s playground

Colorado’s appeal goes beyond its stunning landscapes. Denver and Boulder, in particular, are home to thriving startup ecosystems that emphasize sustainability and innovation. Why it’s great: Strong focus on green energy and sustainability startups High quality of life attracts top talent Abundance of coworking spaces and networking events 6. Tennessee: The Volunteer State of opportunity

Tennessee combines low costs with high rewards. With its central location and growing urban centers like Nashville, the state is becoming a hotspot for entrepreneurs. Why it’s great: No state income tax Growing entertainment and healthcare sectors Access to major transportation hubs 7. Arizona: The Southwest’s hidden gem

Arizona’s pro-business environment and affordable cost of living are drawing entrepreneurs from across the country. Cities like Phoenix and Tucson are emerging as startup-friendly communities. When scaling SetSchedule, Phoenix, AZ, became one of our key locations for sales due to its affordability and access to skilled professionals. Why it’s great:

Low taxes and minimal regulations Thriving tech and renewable energy sectors Year-round networking events 8. Nevada: More than just Las Vegas Nevada is shedding its image as merely a tourist destination. With no corporate income tax and a focus on diversifying its economy, the state is making strides in attracting entrepreneurs. Why it’s great:

Business-friendly tax policies Growing startup scene in Las Vegas Access to West Coast markets without the high costs 9. Georgia: Atlanta and beyond Georgia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is anchored by Atlanta, a city known for its diversity and innovation. The state’s strategic location and support for small businesses make it a top contender. Why it’s great:

Booming tech and film industries Access to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Affordable cost of living 10. Wyoming: The underdog winner Wyoming might not be the first state that comes to mind for entrepreneurship, but its low taxes and emphasis on blockchain technology have put it on the map. Why it’s great:

No corporate or personal income tax Forward-thinking policies on cryptocurrency and blockchain Quiet, low-cost environment for focused growth What entrepreneurs should look for When deciding where to set up shop, consider these factors: Tax policies: States with low or no income tax can help maximize your profits. Talent pool: Look for states with universities or industries aligned with your business. Cost of living: Lower costs can stretch your startup budget. Networking opportunities: A strong community of entrepreneurs can provide invaluable support. Quality of life: Happy employees are productive employees. Final thoughts