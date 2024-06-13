Need to Get People’s Attention? Say Their Favorite Word

You can discern someone’s favorite word in an instant, and it’s a powerful skill to cultivate. In a world where attention is spread very thin, it can be difficult for a speaker to reliably capture an individual’s attention in a boardroom, a virtual meeting, or just group conversation. For business leaders, capturing attention is of course the first step in communicating your ideas, selling your services, or simply creating a memorable impression.

As a mentalist, my job onstage entails not only capturing attention, but then directing it in order to persuade and shape perception. What’s a mentalist? A mentalist is a performer whose art focuses on the mind and its abilities. Mentalists use a combination of psychology, suggestion, sleight-of-hand, and other techniques to present feats of mind reading, telepathy, and precognition and other extraordinary mental abilities. A rapport with my audience members is crucial, and in my stage performances, I often employ a language hack that can empower others to fast-track an emotional connection: Learn a person’s favorite word.

Believe it or not, there’s a single word that can immediately control a person’s attention. Sounds like a lofty claim, but it’s possible. Every person has a favorite word, and learning how to use it unlocks a whole new level of discourse. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a mind reader to figure out someone’s favorite word, as it’s often quite easy to obtain. I even know yours, dear reader.

So what’s the magic word?

It’s your name. That’s it, just your name. It’s everyone’s single most beloved word, and when anyone hears it they are preconditioned to focus their attention. Dale Carnegie said a person’s name is to them the sweetest and most important sound in any language. Hearing that sound acknowledges an individual’s importance and subconsciously makes them feel good. Good vibes of course translate to a more comfortable conversation, and that is what builds rapport. Rapport leads to engaged connection, and connection leads to fruitful personal or business relationships. Genuine Connection

The concept of learning a name is one we’ve known since our playground days, but many of us today undervalue how remembering and using someone’s name in our communications can level up our connections. It doesn’t matter whether you’re trying to capture someone’s attention for a sales pitch or just relay an anecdote to a friend–saying their name personalizes the experience and demonstrates that you are actively engaged in the conversation with them. This, in turn, effectively converts them into an active listener and real discourse can occur.

You can be told during a handshake or read it from someone’s conference badge–learning someone’s favorite word is the easy part and using the word effectively is the tricky bit. Like any social cue, timing and context need to be considered. Overuse can feel, at best, disingenuous or, at worst, creepy. Conversational tonality, frequency, and even body language all play a part in how use of a name is perceived by a listener. If it’s a difficult name, take the extra time needed to learn the pronunciation; that extra attention is noticed. Should you get a name wrong, that’s fine too; as long as you’re genuine in your attempt, they will appreciate the effort. Social Science

In regard to relationship building, using (and subsequently remembering) someone’s name does way more than capture their attention. It subtly tells them that you respect them and value the relationship, regardless of how new it may be. Remembering a person’s name demonstrates that you care about them. Name use conveys attentiveness and sincerity, which results in their caring more about you. Social psychologists call this reciprocity: the social norm of responding to a positive action with another positive action. Hearing your own name results in a powerful positive association that will likely be reciprocated and deepen the connection.

All too often we meet someone, get their name, and then immediately forget it. The goal is to build the memory skills necessary for names, so that recall (both in the moment and in later interactions) is effortless. Maybe you research who will be at an upcoming meeting so that you have names in your head that you’ll then match to faces. Maybe you look over the name badge table at an event, so that you can refresh your memory before seeing acquaintances again. Perhaps you jot down names as you leave a new interaction, as writing or typing can help lock in a memory. Remembering someone’s name costs nothing except a little effort, but the ROI on that effort is immeasurable. Want to make someone smile and do a double take? Meet a person at a party and then say goodbye to them by name as you leave two hours later. Remember the clerk’s name at a store you frequent and then say hello as you enter. Address a receptionist or assistant by name when you call trying to reach an important contact. Remembering a name, particularly when someone doesn’t expect you to, has lasting impact. The results of these interactions will pay dividends in surprising ways.

One tool to remember a name is to immediately repeat the name back in conversation after they say it (e.g., “Nice to meet you, Ryan”). You might also try to think of a fun adjective that starts with the first letter (e.g., “Ridiculous Ryan”). Linking words with a name strengthens memory, as it forces you to think about the name and the alliteration facilitates recall. If you’re a visual person, another tool might be to visualize an object that begins with the first letter of their name (e.g., “Ryan = rock”).

It’s easy to overlook names as simple surface identifiers within society, labels we use to mail a letter or differentiate a child’s lunchbox. In reality, our names are intricately tied to our innermost core emotions, and they are our most significant connection to our self-identity. When recognized, names elicit an emotional response that can be thoughtfully engaged in our interpersonal communications. Do you want to be remembered? Show that you care about someone’s name, and they’ll care about yours too.

