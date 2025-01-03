Trends Small and Midsize Businesses Need to Know in 2025

Running a successful small business requires vision, tenacity—and information. Each year, Salesforce helps businesses stay informed about trends and emerging market factors with the “Small and Medium Business Trends” report. In this free report, Salesforce surveyed 3,350 small business leaders worldwide to gather their opinions and insights on artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and the future of business.

In the sixth edition of this research report, more than three in four (76%) small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are adopting trending technology like AI. You’ll find out why and how these companies are using AI-powered technology for business success. You’ll also learn:

Why SMBs are so optimistic about the future

Key trends contributing to SMB success

How business leaders are investing in tech

This report is filled with important insights from SMB leaders like you who share what’s working in their own businesses. Find out what successful business leaders are doing and how they plan to continue growing their businesses in 2025. Download this free report today.