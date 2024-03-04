A Huge Cut in VC Funding to Black-Led Startups Comes Amid a Sweeping DEI Backlash

Startups run by Black founders are being hit especially hard amid the dramatic decline in venture funding. Data from Crunchbase released last week indicates that funding to Black-founded U.S. startups reached $705 million last year, the lowest total since 2016. Overall, money flowing to Black-owned startups plummeted 71 percent last year nationally, while funding to all startups cratered by the more modest sum of 37 percent, the report states.

Of course, startup funding across all sectors has gradually slumped since the banner year of 2021, when investors lavished $643 billion on startups across the globe. That was in response to a pandemic-driven surge for digital goods and services and rock bottom interest rates. A correction was inevitable. In 2023, investors poured $285 billion into startups globally, according to Crunchbase data.

But the challenges facing Black-led startups also comes amid a sweeping backlash against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the corporate arena. The effort to clamp down on DEI efforts–which ballooned in response to the police murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020–has been championed by the likes of hedge fund owner Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but also by conservative groups. Last October, the conservative non-profit America First Legal sued the business mentoring platform Hello Alice over its grant programs, which provide $25,000 for Black small business owners to purchase a commercial vehicle. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has submitted a brief in support of Hello Alice’s grant program.

Fearless Fund, an early stage venture firm focused on companies led by women of color, was sued last month by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, led by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, alleging the VC’s grant programs violate Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act. Fearless Fund’s difficulties in the wake of the suit have been especially pronounced: CEO Arian Simone told Inc last month that her company has been knocked off its growth trajectory, and had to trim its team from 19 to six as a result of the litigation’s expense. “You’re talking millions of dollars we’ve lost, and it’s truly impacting our operations,” she said.