A16z Targets AI as Part of New $6 Billion Fund, Days After Marc Andreessen Called OpenAI’s Security Protocol ‘Swiss Cheese’

Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s pre-imminent venture capital firms, is reportedly raising a $6 billion fund that will focus on AI and “American Dynamism.”

This one is a bank shot, as the fundraise will go toward a master fund, with half being allocated toward the firm’s fourth growth fund, which will be dispersed throughout various technology sub sectors. There is, of course, a focus on AI–with 15 percent earmarked for AI infrastructure and app development, according to Axios, which broke the news.

Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen, who founded Andreessen Horowitz in 2009 (it’s alternatively known as a16z) have been clear about their intentions to deploy capital under nationalistic pretenses: Under its American Dynamism directive, a16z is investing in companies it deems within “the national interest,” in industries that include aerospace, logistics and military defense contractors. The firm also announced plans late last year to begin donating to political causes and politicians deemed to have a “techno-optimist” outlook. Andreessen last year penned an essay called the Techno-Optimist Manifesto, which frames technology as a uniform source of good in society, and decries government regulation and all things “statism,” “socialism,” and “ESG.” The firm did not respond to an Inc. request for comment.

The announcement of another AI fundraise comes after Marc Andreessen publicly criticized OpenAI, the leader of commercial AI applications, as being susceptible to security threats posed by China. In a post on X, the billionaire investor likened the development of generative AI to the development of nuclear fusion in the 1940s, and called OpenAI’s security protocol as porous as “swiss cheese.”

In the post, Andreessen wrote: “Remember, even WITH tight security, the Russians still got the atomic bomb from the US via their spies in the 1940s…Is this what we see at OpenAI or any other American AI lab? No. In fact, what we see is the opposite — the security equivalent of swiss cheese.” Andreessen called for OpenAI to be nationalized, which runs counter to many of his recent admonishments of government, and praise of laissez faire economics. “I’m fond of libertarianism,” he has said.