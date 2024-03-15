Adam Neumann’s Mysterious Real Estate Startup, Flow, Has a $300 Million Plan For Miami

This time around, the WeWork co-founder is trying to reinvent communal living.

Adam Neumann is making moves.

The WeWork co-founder’s secretive real estate firm Flow is plotting more deals, according to a Bloomberg report detailing plans for a $300 million development in downtown Miami.

Flow first made headlines in 2022, when venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz invested a reported $350 million into the company. The deal valued Flow at $1 billion. According to Bloomberg, Flow’s new Miami development will be mixed-use, including residential, commercial, and office space within a walkable distance at Miami Worldcenter, a 20-acre complex with luxury shopping and dining in the city’s downtown.

All told, Flow’s developments at Miami Worldcenter will include 19,000 square feet of retail space and 40,000 square feet of office space to be opened by next year on the site of a former tent city for the homeless, according to a municipal filing found by Bloomberg on MuniOS, which tracks real estate development.

The project will also include a 41-story residential tower developed by Flow, the outlet reported, directly next to the Caoba, a 44-story tower that Neumann helped develop after taking out a $108 million loan in 2022. After co-founding WeWork in 2010, Neumann led the New York-based company to become an expansionary real estate giant bankrolled by SoftBank. Just as it was preparing for an Initial Public offering, it imploded in 2019, and Neumann was ousted, leaving with a billion dollar severance package. WeWork declared bankruptcy last year, after the pandemic cratered demand for in-person office space, and Neumann has toyed with the idea of buying it back from bankruptcy protection.

Under Neumann’s leadership, WeWork became known for a few ill-fated side projects. One of them was WeLive, a series of co-living spaces set up in the communal vein of a WeWork. Flow, by contrast, appears to be more of a series of branded apartment complexes. Previous reports have indicated the company will offer flexible leases for professionals who regularly commute between different cities. Neumann has already purchased 3,000 apartment units in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Nashville, the New York Times reported in 2022.