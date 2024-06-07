Addiction-Treatment Startups Are Raking in VC Money–and Amassing Millions in Fines

VCs are rushing in to fund startups that want to tackle drug addiction through technology. Is that a good thing?

A recent explosion of venture funding in the unlikely world of addiction treatment is flipping an adage on its head: Now, it seems, there may well be gain in pain.

That’s the subtext behind the latest funding stats. Medical and biotech–which involves everything from mental health services to antibody therapies to virtual methadone management–was the top category for VC funding in Q1, outpacing even the hype-driven avalanche of money to AI companies.

For the past several years, the scourge of opioid abuse has left communities across the country grappling with crises of addiction and residual waves of violence and crime. In response, startups have emerged that develop addiction-tech platforms–tools and apps designed to help users more efficiently get off drugs and alcohol. The programs are often aided by licensed medical professionals, who provide telehealth services and counseling. These companies have been busy. Death from drug overdoses in the U.S. reached a staggering toll of 111,029 in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By last year, as the number of overdose deaths in the U.S. declined for the first time since 2018, totaling 107,543, several venture capital firms had already jumped into the addiction-tech marketplace: $810 million has flowed to the top 14 startups in the field since 2022, according to a recent Crunchbase analysis.