Ads in Chatbots Are Inevitable, Says This Marketing Professor

It’s a pivotal moment in the development of chatbots — one that could be defined by spam.

Advertisements will inevitably become a regular feature of AI-powered chatbots.

That’s the opinion of Chuck Byers, a marketing professor at the University of Santa Clara. He told Inc. that chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini — which have surged as major commercial technologies in the last year — could wind up mirroring the trajectory of programmatic advertising, which often clogs social-media and search feeds based on a user’s engagement and queries.

For Byers, that could be a problem, as critics have often characterized programmatic ads as invasive, spammy, and brazenly profit-driven. “I hate to be cynical,” he says, but “human greed conquers all.”

Of course, the typical chatbot conversation won’t yield a procession of sponsored posts at this point, though some of the biggest names in the area are actively grappling with how to monetize their highly popular tools, many of which offer subscription services at both individual and enterprise tiers.

Google and Microsoft have made efforts to bring AI to their advertising businesses. Last September, Microsoft announced “conversational ads” for users of its advertising platform, enabled by its Copilot chatbot. And Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned Search Generated Experience quite a bit on last quarter’s earnings call for parent company Alphabet, noting that it could reinvent the advertising experience of using Google. “SGE is creating new opportunities for us to improve commercial journeys for people by showing relevant ads alongside search results,” Pichai said on the call in January.

Despite these developments, Google is not shoehorning ads into its chatbots at the moment. Microsoft’s Copilot does occasionally provide ads in the footnotes of conversations.

OpenAI told The Observer last year it had no plans to put ads into ChatGPT, but many of the developers who use GPT’s Applied Programming Interface have discussed the economic opportunity — and the drawbacks — that advertising plug-ins could present for their companies. The many startups that use OpenAI’s developer tools play by a different set of rules, however, and have adopted advertising plug-ins to monetize some of their independent chatbots. On Reddit, users have expressed confusion about where certain ads showcased in their conversations are coming from, when in fact they are employed by an independent developer’s plug-in and not by OpenAI.

Whether user tastes demand it or not, with 100 million daily active users flocking to ChatGPT, the commercial upside is hard to ignore. One startup is already trying to capitalize on the sensational growth of generative AI tools: Adzedek is an advertising plug-in that touts itself as an AI chatbot advertising marketplace, and allows developers who use OpenAI’s API a route to monetization beyond subscriptions. The company’s co-founder, Abdullah Ilyas, recently explained to Axios that 75 percent of all revenue driven through its ads go to the chatbot developer, while Adzedek takes 25 percent.

For Byers, the way developers and marketers decide to use ads in chatbots (if at all) will dictate whether the age of AI succumbs to the same ad-driven pitfalls that defined the social-media era. In the best-case scenario for ad-driven chatbots, Byers says the user would get a footnote at the end of a conversation that might subtly prompt another search that could yield a product page: “You’re interested in this? Here are three or four links with a thumbnail picture and a direct link to something that you might also be interested in.”