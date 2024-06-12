After the Key Bridge Collapse, Supply Chains Rose to the Occasion but Local Businesses Suffered

In an aerial view, a tug boat travels towards the Port of Baltimore as salvage crews continue to clean up wreckage from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River on June 11, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.. Photo: Getty Images

When the Francis Scott Key bridge plunged into the Patapsco River in March, killing six construction workers and shutting down the Port of Baltimore, questions swirled about the disaster’s broader economic impact.

Would other ports be swarmed with re-routed shipping vessels? How would local businesses dependent upon the Port fair with the artery clogged by the wreckage of the Dali, the 948-foot cargo ship that slammed into the bridge?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Now that the waterway has been cleared and the Port is open again, we have some answers. The lessons learned? The broader supply chain was able to absorb much of the fallout, but the consequences for some local businesses in Baltimore appear more dire and longer lasting. The broader Baltimore business community has struggled. According to a report released by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce last month, 64 percent of businesses in Baltimore county lost revenue as a result of the Key Bridge disaster. The businesses that responded to the survey exist across a range of industries, including hospitality, logistics, manufacturing and construction.

The Key Bridge collapse occurred at a time of widespread supply chain disruption, despite the logistics industry’s modest recovery from the pandemic. “During 2023, persistent disruptions in the global supply chain stemming from wars, pirating, geopolitical posturing, and inclement weather combined to disrupt the global flow of trade,” Ben Johnston, chief operating officer of the small business lender Kapitus, explains to Inc.

Projections soon followed that further cargo gridlock, predominantly in the form of road traffic, might abound throughout the east coast. “Nearly 4,900 trucks travel the bridge each day, with $28 billion in goods crossing every year,” a spokesperson for the American Trucking Association told the New York Times in March. While the concerns over boat traffic and bigger, logistical bottlenecks were understandable, the broader supply chain was able to absorb much of the rerouted cargo by sea. Still, it was difficult: In April, the nearby Port of New York and New Jersey absorbed 709,473 TEUs, or 20-foot equivalent units, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. That marked a nine percent increase year-over-year, while total cargo volume at New York/New Jersey was up 11 percent–a surge attributed to the closure of Baltimore, the agency’s release stated.

By May, the Port of Virginia set three consecutive records for monthly cargo volume. “May was the third consecutive month of TEU volumes exceeding 314,000 units. The combined volume of March, April and May is more than 978,000 TEUs, resulting in the busiest three-month stretch in port history,” the Port said in a release last month.

Not everyone will be surprised that surrounding Ports rose to the occasion in Baltimore’s hour of need. “When we look at the amount of net imports that come in [through Baltimore], it’s roughly one and a half percent of all imports” Stephen Georgetti, vice president and director of risk underwriting at the insurance conglomerate Allianz’s North American trade division, told Inc in a March interview. That’s why the fallout would resonate more at the local level, he predicted. “The most pain [in] the Baltimore region is going to be [felt by] those small businesses that really served the immediate location around the Port of Baltimore. Workers are not going to have as much to do.” One of them, Frank’s Bay Tavern, a local watering hole where port workers would often commune after their shifts, has seen sales plummet by 40 percent, the New York Times reports.

Another consequence of the bridge collapse has been increased road traffic: Rerouting has meant trucks that typically traversed the bridge are barreling through smaller and typically quieter streets, according to the report.