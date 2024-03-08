AI Funding Continued Its Hot Streak in February in an Otherwise Dim VC Market

Startups that are building commercial AI applications are inhaling the bulk of venture capital funding across the globe, according to new data from Crunchbase.

The report says that $4.7 billion was invested in AI companies in February, which is 20 percent of the total VC outlay of $21.5 billion for the month. That’s a more than 50 percent uptick over the $2.2 billion spent on AI companies in January

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Certain industry heavyweights plan to continue plowing money into AI: This week it was reported that Andreessen Horowitz, an investor in OpenAI and Mistral, a European competitor, is closing a $6 billion fund this month that will dedicate funds to AI.