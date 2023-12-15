Andreessen Horowitz Announces Foray Into Political Donations. Will ‘Oppose Candidates Who Aim to Kill America’s Advanced Technological Future’

A new blogpost from billionaire co-founder Ben Horowitz says politicians are either for or against the venture capital firm.

The venture capital firm that in 2011 declared “software is eating the world” will now turn part of its warchest toward politics.

Andreessen Horowitz has bankrolled many prominent tech businesses and become a kingmaker in Silicon Valley, with Airbnb, Coinbase, Facebook and Instacart among the marquee names in its portfolio. The firm, co-founded by billionaires Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, announced on Thursday a foray into political financing–though many details including the extent of their would-be donations and targets remain unclear.

The blog post, authored by Horowitz, divides the political spectrum into two camps: Those who advocate a techno-optimist future enabled by the firm’s investments and others who want to stifle innovation through broad regulation. “We believe that advancing technology is critical for humanity’s future, so we will, for the first time, get involved with politics by supporting candidates who align with our vision and values specifically for technology.”

Andreessen Horowitz’s announcement echoes a screed written by Andreessen in October called “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto.” That piece rails against the firm’s various “enemies,” among which are “statism, authoritarianism, collectivism, central planning, socialism,” the billionaire financier wrote.

Andreessen has been cited as a proponent of a newish ideological fad in Silicon Valley circles called “effective accelerationism,” which advocates for the rapid development of bleeding edge tech and strives to reclaim the industry’s progressive image in the face of widespread condemnation after years of scandal related to privacy and other issues. Andreessen Horowtiz is indicating that the rhetoric seemingly has a game plan: Its political alliances will largely dovetail with the firm’s tech investments, citing three areas–web3 and crypto, medical tech and A.I.–that it believes will be instrumental in advancing societal progress.

“We are non-partisan, one issue voters: If a candidate supports an optimistic technology-enabled future, we are for them. If they want to choke off important technologies, we are against them,” Horowitz writes. The firm’s enemies are candidates who, as Horowitz unflinchingly puts it, “aim to kill America’s advanced technological future.”

Andreessen Horowitz did not return a request for comment. Of course, individual venture capitalists have long donated to political causes and campaigns. The 2024 election cycle has seen various groups affiliated with venture capitalists, such as Thiel Capital-owned by libertarian mega donor and doomsday prepper Peter Thiel-donate handsomely to political action committees and parties. Thiel Capital has already donated over $35 million to conservative groups for the forthcoming election cycle, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets.

The firm’s foray into politics comes just as the regulatory environment surrounding two of its main categories–A.I. and crypto–begins to heat up. For now, the announcement begs plenty of questions as to how the capital will be deployed, says Hermine Wong, the former head of policy at Coinbase. She previously worked as an SEC attorney.