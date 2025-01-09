Andreessen Horowitz Wants to Shoehorn AI Into Everything in 2025. Whether You Want It or Not

Waves of hype have been unleashed on the public since ChatGPT’s unveiling in 2022. And investors have no intention of slowing down.

The tech world has been swimming in AI froth for two years.

Venture capitalists poured a staggering amount of money into AI businesses last year, with nearly $100 billion invested globally, according to Crunchbase’s annual VC report. The funds spent on these startups represent an 80 percent increase over 2023, when $55.6 billion was invested in AI companies. Consumer use cases beyond text summary and chatbots may be sparse, but investors are predictably bullish on AI’s eventual global domination. Andreessen Horowitz revealed its Big Ideas for 2025 in December, an annual list of the powerhouse VC firm’s moonshot visions. AI is mentioned more than 100 times in the document, but rarely as a standalone product. Instead, it’s presented more as a foundational pillar of the modern world—or the world that Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) hopes to bring to life with its warchest.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A16z is focused on funding a new tech era that sees AI woven into as many products as possible. For the layperson who probably just wants technology to make life simpler, the ideas present like science fiction: A16z’s big ideas seek to engineer “decentralized autonomous chatbots” and “AI powered software” alongside “generated video companions” and “AI bandmates” if you can’t find a capable drummer. More ominously, the AI revolution will also seep into warfare, “where autonomous drones, sensor networks, and battlefield AI systems operate with minimal human intervention.” The Department of Defense is investing heavily in automating military endeavors and has found a very willing partner in a16z. This is the year that Silicon Valley is poised to shoehorn AI into everything—even if there isn’t enough current demand from human beings, or a verifiable use-case to justify it. Take the creator economy: Do TikTokers really need AI-generated avatars? A16z backed a startup called Viggle with $20 million to try to make that a reality.

“There’s probably a peaking of the generative AI hype cycle—that is occurring right now,” Arun Sundararajan, a professor of technology, operations and statistics at New York University tells Inc. Take a16z’s pitch for marrying crypto and AI, arguably tech’s buzziest categories of the past several years. What would a “decentralized autonomous chatbot” that “manages its assets in crypto” look like? What would it do and how would it potentially “usher in an era of abundance,” as the VC firm proclaims? The firm’s crypto GP’s give a description: “Such a chatbot could build a following by posting appealing content, whether entertaining or informative. It would build a following on decentralized social media; generate income in various ways from the audience; and manage its assets in crypto … the chatbot could even become the first truly autonomous billion-dollar entity.”

A16z’s enthusiasm is running up against tough economic realities now facing AI startups. A recent Wall Street Journal report found that training costs for OpenAI’s latest model, Orion, can reach $500 million in six months alone. OpenAI’s staggering cash burn is well documented: It expects to lose around $5 billion this year, according to a New York Times report from September. (In 2023, a16z participated in a $300 million investment in OpenAI. The firm did not respond to an Inc. request for comment). Of course, ChatGPT is popular and has a sprawling user base, but it still isn’t as entrenched as the biggest tech products in the world. A quarter of Americans have used ChatGPT, according to Pew. That number pales in comparison to Facebook’s usership; nearly 70 percent of U.S. adults have used the website since 2016 and it reports daily active usership at around three billion people. You would expect that one of the world’s biggest VCs would lean more heavily into AI even though for months skeptics have been screaming about a bubble forming. But the hunt for innovation continues and a16z is going to throw money at it.

Why? Because there is a belief in Silicon Valley that the billions spent on AI make its success inevitable—as though VCs are willing an automated world into existence because it is manifest destiny. Sundararajan calls the outlook “technological determinism.” “If technology can do it, then it will happen,” he explains. “As soon as the technological capability comes along, somehow, magically, it will enter our reality. But if you look at history, you see that often the capability exists, but it takes years, maybe even decades, for the technology to be used in everyday life.” And that’s only true of products and services that clearly benefit people’s lives. Sundararajan mentions self-driving technology as an idea that’s been germinating for years, but is only recently becoming a reality as Waymo’s autonomous fleets drive around Los Angeles.