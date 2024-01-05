As AI Rises, Is Web3 Dead in the Water?

In the heady days of 2021, investors, technologists and founders embarked on a mission to unleash Web3–a conceptual iteration of the internet and a purportedly very big idea. That year, venture capitalists poured $29.2 billion into startups developing cryptocurrencies, metaverse environments, and non-fungible tokens that would form the lifeblood of the new era.

Web3 was meant to usher in the age of decentralization, made possible by blockchain networks that store user data and communicate without institutional oversight. In a Web3 world, users would control how their personal information is stored online–a full-on reversal from the data-hungry tactics of Meta and Google, which siphon user data to feed their gargantuan advertising operations.

In the Web3 age, a user might slap on a VR headset, navigate a metaverse shopping center, and pay for a new pair of Nikes in crypto, or sell a rare graphic image of a monkey wearing a gold chain for thousands of dollars. (Plenty of people did the latter). The feverish hype of 2021 petered out dramatically last year: Funding for Web3 startups in 2023 declined 73 percent from 2022, according to new data from Crunchbase. In total, Web3 startups netted $7.8 billion in 2023, compared with the $21.5 billion raised in 2022. It’s part of a broader and sobering comedown from the stratospheric highs of tech’s pandemic boom time, in which investment flowed to startups at historic rates, valuations soared and unicorns emerged seemingly every week.

Last year firmly belonged to AI, with $17.8 billion invested in the sector, according to Dealroom.

Even as some remain convinced of Web3’s future, uncertainty lingers over certain stumbling blocks, including how the technology can be farmed out to a massive user base on par with today’s biggest tech firms. “I haven’t seen [a company] that screams to me, ‘this is what’s going to get people on board,'” says Jillian Grennan, a business and law professor at UC Berkeley who studies Web3. Web3 startups are failing to net the investment indicative of revolutionary tech as AI steals the show and the dough. The reasons vary: Many have pointed out that defining Web3 is tricky, and Grennan mentions that appetites for navigating digital worlds may have been dented by pandemic-born Zoom fatigue. Beyond that, there’s the question of how to regulate crypto -a marquee aspect of the Web3 universe–which may have given investors some pause. “In this next period, we’re going to get some important regulatory clarity that we just haven’t had,” Richard Dulude, co-founder and partner at Underscore VC tells Inc. “A lot of people sit on the sidelines until they have that.”

Beyond the technological kinks, other problems may have hindered investor appetites. Interest rate hikes and the bloated startup valuations of 2021 have meant VCs can’t throw their weight behind exciting ideas alone, Dulude says. The sector is undergoing “this transition from chasing growth, and trying to grow at all costs to actually investing behind the growth,” he says.

Web3 funding isn’t all doom and gloom, according to Grennan. “Seed rounds and Series A’s are doing well. It’s the [companies] who had raised before and now are looking at a Series B–they’re the ones who are struggling a bit more,” she says. In 2021, money was everywhere, buoyed by an unflappable optimism in Web3. Facebook rebranded to Meta, with a new mission to “bring the metaverse to life.” Mark Zuckerberg described the new digital realm as a futuristic utopia that sounded eerily similar to normal human existence, writing, “In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine — get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create.” Andreessen Horowitz, arguably the most prominent venture firm in Silicon Valley, extolled Web3 as the future of the internet, writing in a report: “We believe that the next wave of computing innovation–along with entirely new sectors of the economy–will be built on decentralized technology.”

Some of the biggest companies in Web3 surfed those initial waves of hype. OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, netted $100 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz in July 2021, and crypto exchange FTX, later found to be a conduit for historic fraud, welcomed $900 million in Q3 alone, according to Pitchbook data. Warning signs were apparent from the beginning: OpenSea had been targeted in numerous hacks, and one of its executives was indicted on insider trading charges in 2022. FTX turned out to be an infamous dumpster fire.

All the investment couldn’t compensate for one vulnerability: The technology is hard to use. Dulude says there are barriers to entry when using Web3 tech that might seem daunting to non-techies. “I call it the usability problem,” says Dulude. “I have to download and install a wallet, I have to maintain a recovery phrase for this wallet. Grandma’s not going to be interacting with the blockchain unless it’s really, really simple and frictionless to do it.” The user experience of many Web3 products also left much to be desired. Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse Horizon Worlds, for example, debuted with graphics that were lampooned as a meme and failed to attract users. Other metaverse environments, such as Decentraland and the Sandbox, were relative deserts, with the former only attracting 38 active users over the course of 24 hours in 2022. Even in a hypothetical future when VR headsets are as ubiquitous as smartphones, the content showcased in the metaverse has to be alluring enough to interest users, Dulude says.

“Why are you going to buy a $1,000 headset when there’s not great content there?” Dulude asks.