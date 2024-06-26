This Baltimore Founder Is Turning Steel From the Collapsed Bridge Into Watches to Fund Relief Efforts

Alan Tsao of Tsao Baltimore is creating something new out of the wreckage to give back to the local community hurt by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

After the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a container ship in March, the collision sent tons of steel and cement plunging into the Patapsco River. Six maintenance workers died, and the city of Baltimore was left reeling from the disaster.

The legacy of the bridge will live on in more than memory, however, as some of the excess steel from the wreckage will be used by a local entrepreneur to create luxury watches.

As the city and nation rallied recovery efforts, Alan Tsao, founder of the Baltimore-based watchmaker Tsao Baltimore, kept hearing from customers that there was something to be salvaged from the detritus of the bridge. “Every week, I would get maybe 20 to 30 emails from customers saying, ‘You should make a watch with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.'” That’s exactly what Tsao is in the process of doing, as the Baltimore Banner, a local publication, first reported. But turning raw steel from collapsed infrastructure into a timepiece is a challenge, and the process takes time and technical know-how. He’s working with machinists in Pennsylvania to turn 200 pounds of steel into delicate watches that he hopes will endure as artifacts of local history. Tsao thinks he can make between 50 to 150 of them by the end of the year, depending upon the various design elements the company decides on. He hasn’t yet set a price for the watches.

Relief efforts in the wake of the collapse are ongoing. Nearby ports sprang into action, absorbing much of the boat traffic that otherwise would have funneled through Baltimore. But the lack of the bridge–a vital artery that saw upward of 5,000 trucks traverse it every day–has caused road traffic to snarl in the city.

Though the Port of Baltimore is officially reopen, the bridge isn’t expected to be rebuilt until 2028. A report by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce last month found that 64 percent of Baltimore businesses have experienced a decline in revenue as a result of the bridge collapse. That’s why all sales proceeds from Tsao’s Francis Scott Key Bridge watches will go toward the Baltimore Civic Fund’s relief efforts for families and businesses affected by the disaster, says Tsao.

Currently, Tsao is in possession of two hulking blocks of steel, taken from a beam that ran across the top of the bridge. Obtaining them required a bit of a hunt. “I would contact fire departments. Everyone that was trying to get that was contracted to work on the Francis Scott Key Bridge.” He eventually managed to obtain the steel through his connections in the local Baltimore business community.