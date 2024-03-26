‘He Thought It Was Thunder’: Baltimore’s Business Community Grapples With Impact of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

For founders in the city, the loss of a Baltimore landmark is about more than missed income.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after the bridge collapsed, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Early Tuesday morning, a cargo ship collided with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, immediately collapsing the structure and sending cars plunging into the Patapsco River.

The incident sparked waves of alarm throughout the country. In speeches, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance in rebuilding efforts. There is no indication that foul play was the cause of the accident, according to the Baltimore’s FBI field office.

Rescue crews continued to search the area for six construction workers who were on the bridge when the Dali, a 948-foot cargo ship bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka, collided with a bridge pylon around 1:30am, according to multiple reports. Two additional construction workers had been rescued from the water, and one was taken to the hospital. No fatalities had been confirmed by Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Dali, a Singapore-registered vessel, dropped anchor prior to impact after the ship lost propulsion, CNN reported. The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore, which confirmed the loss of propulsion to CNN, says it is in contact with the US Coast Guard and cooperating with investigations. The National Transportation Safety Administration announced an investigation into the incident on Tuesday afternoon, noting it would probe whether the ship did in fact drop anchor prior to impact.

In addition to the psychological toll inflicted by a disaster, the bridge’s collapse has massive economic ramifications: Submerged in the river, the remnants of the bridge now block access to the Port of Baltimore, the ninth largest port in the United States. The detritus will cause a massive re-routing of all traffic heading to the Port of Baltimore to nearby ports on the northeastern seaboard, Lisa Anderson, a supply chain expert and founder of the LMA consulting group, explains to Inc.

On a local level, the economic impact is already causing frustration and pain. “I think people are scratching their heads and saying ‘how can a boat knock down an entire bridge?,'” Michael Clark, president and founder of Baltimore-based BTR Capital, which manages commercial real estate supply chains, tells Inc. BTR Capital receives around 1,000 shipping containers a month, Clark says, the vast majority of which pass through the Port of Baltimore on cargo ships. “Until the state is able to get the channel clear of all the debris and get the maritime traffic moving again we won’t be getting any of those containers,” he says.

The Baltimore disaster is expected to further compound the stress already placed on the global freight system. “Container shipping traffic has already been quite disrupted, because of the drought going on in the Panama Canal–ships from there [are] going through the Suez Canal to come to the east coast of the U.S. from Northeast Asia,” Anderson says.

The Port of Baltimore is now shut down to all cargo ships, but is processing trucks within its marine terminals, it said in a statement. Ships that would be bound for the Port of Baltimore are likely rerouting to ports in New Jersey and New York, Anderson explains. The largest bottleneck–and perhaps the biggest headache for small businesses in the Baltimore area and beyond–will be presented by road traffic. “They’re going to have to divert, obviously–not to use the bridge,” says Anderson, who adds that height requirements on certain freeways might force some trucks to take longer routes that could delay deliveries.

The scale of the shipping delays won’t necessarily present a global quagmire like when the Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021. But they will undeniably be far reaching: Ryan Petersen, CEO of logistics and shipping company Flexport noted in an X thread that the company had two containers on the Dali, but will need to reroute 330 containers that were headed to the port of Baltimore, likely to Philadelphia or Norfolk, Virginia.

The bridge’s collapse also throws routine commuting into major uncertainty, explains Michael Tsakalos, co-owner of Axios Real Estate Group, based in the Baltimore suburb of Timonium. “Not only is [the bridge] a symbol of the harbor and gateway to the port of Baltimore, but it’s a major artery for travel especially for those who live and work on the east side of town,” he says. When the bridge crumpled into the water early in the morning, one of Tsakalos’ employees heard the noise.”We have a maintenance employee who lives two miles from the bridge and he thought it was thunder when he heard the bridge collapse this morning.”

Ultimately, Clark is grateful that the tragedy wasn’t worse. He points out the Dali, staffed by a crew of 22, was able to get a mayday signal dispatched to local authorities, who cleared the bridge of most traffic before impact.