Bird, the electric scooter company founded in 2017, amassed nearly $1 billion in venture funding on the premise that it could become an ecofriendly transport behemoth and transform the way we travel around cities. On Wednesday, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Southern District of Florida. Bird's remaining assets will be divided among its creditors, according to a company announcement. The service, available in 350 cities across the globe, will continue to operate, subject to court approval

The startup became an immediate fixture in Los Angeles, with its roaming fleet of shareable scooters clogging bike lanes and intersections, and occasionally littering sidewalks like urban detritus. Forged on the pace of its growth, Bird was honored as Inc.'s Company of the Year in 2018. The same year, it reached a revenue run rate of $100 million--a mere 14 months after its stealth launch in Santa Monica, California.

Unlike Lyft or Uber, accessing Bird doesn't depend on a driver: Bird's scooters are locatable through its app, and users over 18 years old with a valid driver's license can ride them for a small fee, which varies across locations. Initially, it cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents a minute to rent a Bird.

The premise of Bird was micromobility--or human transportation made easy by smaller, lightweight vessels such as electric skateboards, unicycles, and scooters. The concept was catchy in the immediate years before the pandemic, and competing startups--such as Lime, Gogoro, and Tier Mobility--sprang up in Bird's wake, notching plenty of investment from VCs.

But behind Bird's hyper-growth were years of legal troubles. Employing tech's break-the-rules-and-ask-for-permission-later strategy, the company routinely tussled with local lawmakers: Santa Monica's City Attorney's Office filed a nine-count misdemeanor criminal complaint against Bird in 2017 for operating without a license. The charges were settled out of court, but it ultimately set the tone for a fractious relationship with local politicians, who often cited the presence of Bird as a nuisance: Without docks for storing the scooters, they could be left anywhere on the sidewalk or street. Occasionally, they became a scourge.

There were also accusations of a toxic workplace environment, with occasional verbal abuse hurled by leadership at lower-level employees. Though hampered by layoffs during the pandemic, Bird still attained an IPO during the SPAC boom of 2021. The following year, the company admitted to the SEC that it had overstated its revenue from 2020 to 2022, noting that it had counted revenue from unpaid rides in its financial reports.

Bird shares crashed 90 percent in its first six months on the public market, and it was delisted from the NYSE in September for failing to keep its valuation north of $15 million for more than 30 days. Previously, Bird had soared to a $2 billion valuation in less than a year--faster than any other unicorn. In June, founder and CEO Travis VanderZanden left the company.

After experiencing a lull in ridership during the pandemic, the industry bounced back in 2022. Around 157 million shared rides were taken across North America last year, across both shared bike and e-transport vehicles, according to industry group the North American Bikeshare & Scootershare Association.