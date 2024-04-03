Bitcoin or Bust: Investors Are Still Bankrolling Crypto Startups

The meteoric rise in the value of cryptocurrencies is helping the industry move beyond scandal–for now.

Less than a week after Sam Bankman-Fried–former FTX mogul, crypto industry poster child and prolific philanthropist–was sentenced to prison for 25 years for orchestrating an $8 billion fraud, Bloomberg reports that crypto VC firm Paradigm is in talks to raise between $750 million and $850 million for a new fund.

There were already signs that venture capitalists were interested in revamping the industry even before SBF’s conviction: In February, Andreessen Horowitz invested $100 million in EigenLayer, a startup that focuses on a crypto security protocol known as “restaking” on the Ethereum blockchain. And in March, it participated in the $28 million Series B funding of Espresso Labs, another startup that aims to verify transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

The crisis that enveloped crypto when FTX collapsed in 2022 didn’t shake investor confidence for long. Despite myriad scandals, such as the crash of the cryptocurrencies Terra and Luna that wiped out $40 billion, and the guilty plea of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao to various federal charges, this year has seen a renewed sense of optimism in crypto circles. Some of it has been spurred by regulatory approval of new Bitcoin ETFs, which has ignited investment, sending the price of Bitcoin skyrocketing to a record price of more than $70,000 in March. (It has since cooled to $65,000). “Deals in 2021 felt like you had a gun to the back of your head; that feeling has kind of returned to the market a bit,” David Nage, a portfolio manager at Arca, a digital asset investment manager, told TechCrunch in March.

On the whole, investment in crypto companies is up 66 percent compared with the average monthly investment over the last year, according to CryptoRank, which tracks investment in the industry.