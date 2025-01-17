Bluesky’s Bot Problem Is a Byproduct of Its Success. Users Are Not Amused.

There’s a reported uptick in bots spamming the hot new social platform, throwing a wrench in its plans to compete with X and Threads.

The social platform Bluesky has earned plaudits from former users of X by offering an experience that evokes social media’s early days. Despite an emphasis on chronological feeds and user empowerment, Bluesky is navigating terrain familiar to all social networks past and present—including a recent bot invasion that includes a growing number of dupe or impersonation accounts. The wave appears to be hampering the experiences of some people on the site.

Growing pains for an emerging platform like Bluesky are inevitable, but the site hasn’t developed a verification policy that can easily ferret out doppelganger accounts and random bots. As a result, you get an experience like Patrick George had a couple weeks ago. Earlier this month, George, a journalist specializing in the electric vehicle industry, found himself contacted by a source over email, asking to continue a conversation that George had apparently started over Bluesky direct messages. Except that George had never spoken to the person before. Rather, his identity had been stolen by a rogue account, which was messaging other users. “This poor person…they sent their availability calendar and everything,” hoping for a conversation, says George. A bit baffled by the request, he immediately thought to himself: “I have no idea what the fuck you’re talking about.”

George reported the bot to Bluesky which deactivated the account, he says. With a relatively humble audience of 4,000 followers, George thinks he’s a curious target for impersonation. Some research would suggest that impersonation is mainly reserved for the famous: Among the 100 most popular Bluesky accounts, 44 percent have at least one doppelganger, but only 16 percent of those accounts are labeled as impersonators, according to an analysis from Alexios Mantzarlis, director of the Security, Trust, and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech. Likewise, users in recent days have remarked on a wave of “porn bots” following them, often hawking links to explicit content on websites such as OnlyFans. But smaller accounts like George’s can make an appealing target for bad actors, says V.S. Subrahmanian, a professor of computer science at Northwestern University. A doppelganger bot with a less visible public profile can more easily embed itself in a platform and evade detection. Plus, Subrahmanian says, the EV industry is “ripe for a disinformation strategy” as competition heats up between U.S. and Chinese manufacturers.

For many, Bluesky has provided a welcome glimmer of hope as major social media platforms roll back safeguards against misinformation and hate speech. Just last week, Meta announced it was going to bring back political content while nixing independent fact-checkers. There has been an explosion of legitimate activity on Bluesky in recent months, as disaffected X users have shut their accounts and flooded into the new platform. This increased popularity is what makes Bluesky more of a target for bad actors than it was previously, Subrahmanian explains. “They’re going to have to invest more in building training sets that look at bot accounts that they’ve encountered in addition to benign accounts” so they can more easily distinguish between the two, he argues. Bluesky’s bot problem is in some ways a marker of success. The platform currently counts 27 million users. That’s almost double from mid-November, when 15 million users were active on the site. At the time, the number was celebrated as a milestone as Donald Trump’s election victory saw droves of users flee X, which is owned by Elon Musk, a vocal surrogate and megadonor to the president-elect’s campaign.

And yet, Bluesky users are now confronted with a problem that has previously tarnished the social experience on other platforms. Bots will usually flood feeds with disinformation and misinformation related to certain political agendas. Their emergence on Bluesky speaks to the platform’s growing prominence in a fractured social media landscape, particularly as X becomes a bastion of right-wing activity. Bots will likely remain a point of concern for Bluesky in the near term. The platform doesn’t have the financial resources of its competitors, and the platform’s verification method involves linking one’s profile handle to a custom web domain (The New York Times’ Bluesky handle is @nytimes.com, for example.) The process is somewhat technical and probably a bit more intensive than most of the platform’s users are accustomed to. And as Alexios Mantzarlis argues in his analysis, it’s an easy method to replicate, as any malicious actor can copy and use someone else’s name within a url.