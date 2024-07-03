Bob Iger and Willow Bay to Acquire a Majority Stake in Women’s Pro Soccer Team Angel City Football Club

An ownership shuffle at Angel City Football Club is adding to the crush of recent investment in women’s professional sports.

The Los Angeles soccer team, which plays in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), is welcoming an investment from one of the city’s power couples: Disney CEO Bob Iger and Willow Bay, the Dean of the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Southern California. The duo will become majority shareholders of the club, taking over the slot previously held by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A source close to the negotiations confirmed the deal to Inc., but the investment amount is undisclosed. Reports estimate the number at around $50 million. Since its founding in 2020, ACFC has been a financial powerhouse in the relatively nascent NWSL, with a group of star-studded investors such as actress Jennifer Garner and Ohanian helping launch the club. Actress Natalie Portman is also credited as a co-founder, alongside club president Julie Uhrman, a former executive in the gaming industry. The pair, alongside fellow co-founder Kara Nortman, landed on Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders 250.

Bay’s and Iger’s investment lifts the club’s value to $300 million, Semafor reported, making ACFC the most valuable franchise in women’s professional sports. The couple will replace Ohanian, who is departing the club’s leadership team following months of conflict over ACFC’s spending, according to the LA Times. Reports indicate that Bay’s involvement was crucial, as female leadership has always been paramount to the ACFC project.

The value of NWSL teams has been skyrocketing in recent years. Last year, expansion rights in Boston and the Bay Area were sold for $53 million each, Fast Company reported. National broadcasting rights across a range of networks including ESPN and CBS followed in 2024, increasing visibility of all 118 games played by the league’s 14 teams. The NWSL’s expansion mirrors the rise of the Women’s National Basketball League, which has ambitions to climb from 12 to 16 teams by 2028. As Inc. previously reported, ACFC entered the league with ample economic might. By last year, it had solidified $55 million in sponsorship deals through 2025. ACFC netted revenues of $31 million last year, according to the LA Times.