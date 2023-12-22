Companies Want to Go Public, but Aren’t Ready to Pull the Trigger

IPOs should be a bit better than last year, but the first quarter will be extremely telling in which way the market goes.

In 2023, initial public offerings languished. Many of the marquee companies joining the public markets failed to soar, with notables Instacart and Birkenstock plummeting well below their initial trading prices within days or hours.

The same lackluster climate–a sobering coda to the pandemic-driven surge in venture financing and backdoor IPOs in 2021 and 2022–should continue into early 2024, two experts in the IPO space tell Inc. As long as geopolitical instability remains pervasive and interest rates stay stubbornly high, expect investors and public companies to approach prospective IPOs with caution, says Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing, a consultancy that helps companies prepare for the public markets. “We’ve got the Ukraine and the Israeli conflicts. Investors are just cautionary, generally speaking.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And so are the companies who might be IPO candidates. There are a number of unicorns eying a public debut in 2024, but the majority of them have been discouraged by the languid performances of Instacart, and to a lesser extent, the marketing software developer Klaviyo, says Phil Haslett, founder and chief strategy officer of Equity Zen. Those companies are “probably taking a look and saying ‘Instacart was growing revenue, and they were profitable. Klaviyo was growing revenue, and they were profitable and they [both] trended down. So, what are we supposed to do?'” Some investors were buoyed by Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein, which filed its confidential S-1 in November. With a market cap pegged recently at $66 billion, Shein would be a watershed IPO based on valuation alone, though U.S. regulators have warned that the company’s supply chain could be tainted by human rights violations such as forced labor. In August, 16 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to the SEC urging the agency to make Shein’s IPO contingent upon disproving forced labor allegations.

Other IPO possibles for next year include Reddit, inclusive women’s wear brand Skims and the second public debut for Panera, which was taken private in 2017.

The expectation is that if a few companies outperform the grim expectations fostered by the unforgiving macro climate, other firms will get off the IPO sidelines. The immediate period following debut listings will be paramount, Goldstein urges. “You have two indicators: How does a company perform in the market after it’s priced and it’s launched for the IPO? And then how does it perform after six months, and there’s a release on shares that would be formally locked up?” Headwinds are still making IPOs difficult

Global instability and high interest rates are also causing friction on the demand side of the IPO market. The typical day trading retail investor isn’t as cavalier as they might otherwise be in flusher times, Haslett explains: “Their public portfolio is down, their crypto portfolio’s down, their house is worth less, things are more expensive. Their ability to go in and buy shares of Instacart right after it goes public and hopefully make some money in the short term [has] gone down a lot.” But there are signs that the bottleneck could clear next year, Goldstein says: “There are a large number of companies wanting to enter, there’s also a large amount of [institutional] capital that’s pent up looking to [be] deploy[ed]. We’re just waiting for a stronger market.”

Which means you can expect the early phase of 2024 will be quiet, and things to reasonably gather pace after Q1–especially if interest rates are cut and some of the bigger players perform well. “If this early cohort of ’24 starts to show good performance, then I think you’re going to see a very strong market,” Goldstein predicts. IPOs to Watch in 2024

If IPOs do rebound, it’ll hinge on a kind of domino effect, says Haslett. He cites one historical precedent: “With Facebook and Alibaba back in the day, there were a lot of companies that really wanted to go public. But they also said, ‘why don’t we wait and see how Facebook does? Let’s see how Alibaba does? If that works out, then we can go next.”

Shein could be that behemoth that gets the wheels turning. There is also Skims, founded by Kim Kardashian, who brings starpower that might spur some belief among investors. The company is on pace to reach $750 in revenue in 2023 and recently reached a $4 billion valuation, according to Pitchbook. Reddit also faces a pivotal moment, as it strives to create returns for investors who have bankrolled it for the better half of two decades. The platform has promise, argues Haslett: “It has indicated that it’s profitable or close to being profitable, and has some brand value. Reddit really comes to mind across those dimensions.” Recent turmoil at the company might dampen that hope, however.

Experts watching the market have cited Klaviyo as leading the charge for a breakthrough of SaaS businesses, including Gusto, an HR technology platform, and fintech developer Ramp, Pitchbook predicts.