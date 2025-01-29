DeepSeek Might Be a Copycat. Silicon Valley Is Notorious For Them.

The AI world is fretting about the emergence of a low-cost LLM developed by an obscure Chinese firm that may have copied OpenAI.

On Monday, a Chinese startup largely unknown outside of tech circles put Silicon Valley and the U.S. stock market on edge.

Now, everyone with an interest in U.S. AI dominance is sweating DeepSeek. The startup is fresh, but hardly an enigma. Founded in 2023 within a Chinese hedge fund called High-Flyer, DeepSeek emerged with an open source model called R1 that outperforms OpenAI’s o1 model at a variety of reasoning and mathematical tasks. It’s more than a computational headache for OpenAI and juggernauts like Meta, which is also scrambling after DeepSeek’s model reportedly bested its own. The rest of the U.S.’s AI vanguard appears to be bristling at the possibility that its north star has been badly undercut. There may be reason to panic: DeepSeek claims it developed R1 on a $6 million budget within two months. That cost is threadbare, and blows the notion of AI development necessitating hundreds of billions in investment completely out of the water. Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg said Meta will invest $65 billion on AI development in 2025. DeepSeek has been framed as an interloper by David Sacks, the venture capitalist and White House czar for AI and crypto. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI and its investor Microsoft are investigating DeepSeek over concerns it accessed unauthorized OpenAI output data to train R1.

Regardless of whether or not DeepSeek is guilty of theft, the Chinese firm is accused of capitalizing on a well-worn Silicon Valley tradition of copy-catting—a tactic that’s proven immensely successful throughout history. The biggest names in tech—the companies that move markets and release products that have become emblematic of the 21st century—were also copycats. “Google started with a great search engine that was an iteration and improvement on existing search engines,” the University of Washington history professor Margaret O’Mara told Inc in 2023. “Apple didn’t invent the personal computer (although their marketing occasionally claimed so), nor did it invent the portable music device, nor the touchscreen smartphone.” Instagram copied TikTok’s endless scroll format when it debuted Reels in 2019. The list goes on both within and outside tech.

Historically, the companies that have the most success are the best at scaling a product that consumers find easy and affordable to use. The reported cost of DeepSeek’s development would make it cheaper and more accessible than tools made by U.S. developers. The reality is especially brutal given OpenAI’s operating costs: The company lost $5 billion last year on revenue of $3.7 billion, according to multiple reports. Its product is both niche and pricey. Consumers pay $200 a month for unlimited access to ChatGPT—which is more expensive than most cell phone bills. “The most successful enterprises and founders are often those who didn’t invent the product, but who instead iterated and scaled to successfully build a mass market for that product,” O’Mara said.

DeepSeek usurped OpenAI at the top of the Apple App Store for downloads on Monday. Tech stocks spiraled as a result: $1 trillion in market cap vanished in a mass sell-off on Monday. Chipmaker Nvidia lost $500 billion in valuation alone, based on claims that DeepSeek used older Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) than its Blackwell chip to build R1. It’s unclear if a Chinese app could ever claim supremacy in the U.S. due to national security concerns. The U.S. Navy has already banned use of DeepSeek and the ongoing controversy surrounding TikTok should be an indication of where this all might be headed. Undeniably, though, the development of AI has reached a magnitude akin to the Space Race: Marc Andreessen, the billionaire investor, called DeepSeek “AI’s Sputnik moment.”