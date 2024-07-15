Elon Musk and Other Business Leaders Endorse Trump After Failed Assassination Attempt

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has riled up a group not often publicly associated with conservative politics.

Luminaries across tech and one former Democratic donor are singing his praises after the former president was struck in the ear by a bullet on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. For some of the loudest voices in business, the unease of publicly supporting Trump appears to have cratered after a bullet came within inches of killing the former president.

In a Saturday post on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” Support from the world’s richest man came in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which saw one rally attendee killed and another severely injured. A lone attacker fired multiple rounds from an elevated location outside of the rally site, the Secret Service said in a statement. The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene by a Secret Service sniper. Musk isn’t alone in his support for Trump. The billionaire venture capitalist David Sacks, who endorsed Trump in June, took the opportunity to lionize the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, comparing him to Theodore Roosevelt and writing on X: “There’s not a braver man in America than Donald Trump.” In the finance world, hedge fund billionaire and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management Bill Ackman also formally endorsed Trump in the wake of the shooting. Ackman wrote that he had already reached the conclusion of which candidate to support prior to writing the statement. Still, his remarks were posted to X a few hours after Trump was led off stage by a group of Secret Service agents, who formed a protective wall around him.

Though some prominent figures in tech have publicly drifted rightward in their politics as a reaction to so-called wokeness, many had stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of Trump, who has mainstreamed conspiracy theories about voter fraud and continues to falsely insist his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden was a hoax. In April, Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a felony, for falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels stemming from an affair several years earlier.

It took Trump’s brush with death for both Ackman and Musk to publicly issue endorsements of the former president. It’s plausible that their public support was voiced at a time when it’s bound to garner less backlash than previous election cycles. Writing at The Intercept, Murtaza Hussain noted over the weekend that failed assassination attempts have electorally benefited populist leaders in Brazil and Pakistan. Ronald Reagan also survived an attack that helped garner public sympathy and support while he was the sitting U.S. president. Observers have noted a deluge of “myth making” regarding Trump spreading online since images of him making a first with blood streaked across his face were published on Saturday, The stock market also rallied following the news, with the Dow Jones Industrials jolting 200 points by Monday afternoon. Nigel Green, CEO and Founder of deVere Group, a financial advisory and asset manager, says that the stock market’s response is to be expected after such an event, particularly with Trump leading polls in battleground states. “Trump’s likely potential return to the White House brings with it expectations of a hawkish trade policy, less regulation, looser climate change regulations, and the extension of corporate and personal tax cuts,” he explains to Inc.