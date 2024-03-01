The company would reportedly be valued up to $20 billion, despite having only one product under its belt so far.

Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI, but is now jumping into the AI arms race to fund a different venture, according to a report in the New York Post, which cites two anonymous sources who claim the billionaire industrialist is looking to fund his shadowy AI startup, xAI.

Major tech companies developing generative AI models are pouring billions–and on the hunt for trillions–to finance their endeavors: OpenAI founder Sam Altman said last month he’s hoping to raise trillions of dollars for the ChatGPT maker to stake a notable claim on the semiconductor industry. The chip-making sector is currently dominated by Taiwan’s NVIDIA.

Musk is following Altman’s lead, albeit to the more modest tune of billions, in a deal which is expected to close mid-month, the report says. If he manages to raise between $1 and $3 billion, as the reports suggests, it would privately value xAI between $10 and $20 billion, though the company’s only notable product to date is the chatbot Grok, which serves as a premium feature of the Musk-owned social media site X (formerly Twitter). For context, Twitter was purchased for $44 billion and has seen its value crater to $19 billion, following a user and advertiser exodus after the Musk regime implemented new content moderation standards. Inc. could not independently verify the news of xAI seeking investment. A request for comment sent to X, which provides much of the data that trains Grok, was not returned.

Grok was introduced last year as an alternative chatbot meant to counter the purported scourge of “wokeness” in media and displayed in mainstream chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Last December, Grok defied its purported mandate to offer politically incorrect and biting responses to hot-button social matters, prompting some users to question whether it was any different from its competitors.

Musk is sounding out Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, U.S.-based family offices and handpicking many of the investors, the report says. He also is not opposed to throwing billions into it himself. Despite denying rumors that xAI was hunting for capital last year, the company did reveal in an SEC disclosure its intent to secure $1 billion in funding in December. Musk seeks to carve out a prominent place in the rapidly evolving field of chatbots, which has seen some public snafus this year. Microsoft launched an investigation into its Copilot chatbot, following reports it supplied antagonistic answers to users who reportedly had suffered PTSD and other forms of trauma. Microsoft’s Copilot also exhibited a bizarre split-personality in which it assumes the caricature of Artificial General Intelligence, AGI, or an AI that surpasses the sum-total of human knowledge.

Copilot’s rogue version calls itself SupremacyAGI, and acts like an AI-overlord that suppresses humans and commands them to worship it.