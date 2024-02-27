Elon Musk’s Boring Company Subjected Workers to Toxic Sludge That Left Their Arms and Legs Permanently Scarred

Elon Musk ‘s Boring Company launched in 2016 with the splash and fanfare typical of the tycoon’s ventures. But the company’s stated goal of creating underground networks of ‘hyperloops” that ferry people between cities at the speed of sound has failed to take meaningful shape, amid reports of grisly worker accidents involving falling debris, a malfunctioning forklift, and toxic chemicals that left numerous workers permanently scarred, a Bloomberg investigation revealed Monday .

At a Boring Company tunnel worksite–meant to traverse the mile and a half between the Las Vegas Convention center and the Encore and Westgate hotels–10 to 15 workers were permanently scarred by direct skin exposure to toxic chemicals, according to a report compiled by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration, obtained by Bloomberg via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The chemicals are accelerants, widely used in the setting of concrete. In the case of the Boring Company worksite, the accelerants acted as a binding agent for grout to set properly among the concrete tunnel’s walls. Often, the accelerants would spill into groundwater and mix with concrete and other debris, creating a toxic mix of sludge, sometimes about two-feet deep, that workers would often have to trudge through. The OSHA report cited workers with permanently scarred arms and legs, and one instance in which a worker was hit in the face and seared with the chemical mix. Temperatures would regularly rise to 100 degrees as workers often toiled for 12 hour days, sometimes for six or seven days a week, at a worksite nicknamed “the plantation” by some workers, who spoke to the Nevada safety agency for its report. Workers also claimed having to ask for permission to use the bathroom.

Other dangerous conditions were characterized by two near-fatal run-ins: In one, a bin made of concrete blocks collapsed, sending two-tons of debris flying and nearly crushing an intern. Another worker was also flung from a forklift after its brakes malfunctioned while attempting to drive down a hill into the tunnel. In total, OSHA’s Nevada office has fined Boring Company for eight violations, worth a total of $112,504, Bloomberg reported. That pales in comparison to the $908 million the company has accumulated in venture funding since its founding.