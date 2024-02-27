What’s to Come for Crypto Regulation? Look to the Courts

Legal decisions coming down the pike in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals could dictate whether crypto is treated by regulators like a security or a commodity.

The question of how to regulate cryptocurrency has in large part been the subject of a turf war between two agencies: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to govern digital currencies like any stock or bond listed on a public exchange, whereas the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), aims to regulate Bitcoin and Ethereum as a commodity, such as beef or wheat.

But the regulatory jockeying isn’t likely to prompt quick action from Congress any time soon. Rather, it’s more likely that definitive action on how to govern the volatile and scandal-plagued crypto industry will come from cases making their way through the courts this year. That’s according to lawyers at Reed Smith, a corporate international law firm based in New York.

“Congress is asleep at the switch, across the board, so they’re not resolving it,” says Mark Bini, a Reed Smith partner and former federal prosecutor. Rather, legal proceedings currently wending their way through the Second Circuit Court of Appeals–the circuit in New York’s Southern District that largely supplies oversight in financial matters–may go a long way toward delivering decisive action. The last few years birthed a cascade of high-profile scandals and corporate implosions in the crypto world, so it’s no wonder that there is a flurry of court activity this year. Though, decisions so far have created a mixed bag of outcomes that both regulators and crypto evangelists have celebrated.

Among cases that seem poised to potentially influence regulation are Ripple and Coinbase’s respective lawsuits with the SEC.

Coinbase, the crypto exchange founded by Brian Armstrong, was sued by the SEC in 2023 for operating illegally in the United States, and charged with failing to register as a broker and national securities exchange. The agency wrote that the company, founded in San Francisco in 2012, “deprived investors of significant protections, including inspection by the SEC, recordkeeping requirements, and safeguards against conflicts of interest.” Armstrong has long called for regulatory oversight of crypto, as he says it would help shore up the overall industry. But he has directly called the SEC’s enforcement tactics aggressive: “The SEC has just been on this path of regulation by enforcement or harassment, if you will, where every startup in the space gets a subpoena or a Wells notice and that’s not sustainable,” he said last September. He and Coinbase have toed the industry line that cryptocurrencies are commodities, not securities, and should be regulated by the CFTC. Ripple, a blockchain developer accused by the SEC of selling unregistered securities in a 2020 lawsuit, was handed a partial victory last July, when a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that its crypto token XRP was not a security–when marketed and sold to retail investors. Judge Analisa Torres did note, however, that XRP amounted to a security when sold to institutional investors, further heaping uncertainty on the SEC’s jurisdiction as it attempts to solidify sweeping authority over the sector.

Both cases are ongoing, and the split decision in the Ripple case leaves the door open for more questions concerning crypto’s purported dual nature.

Bini’s suggestion that New York’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals is the one to watch has proved accurate before. Last December, Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that Terraform, a blockchain network and payment system, had been peddling unregistered securities in the form of stable coins Luna and US Terra, after the SEC charged its founder, Do Kwon, with multiple counts of fraud. “The SEC’s role is not to exercise vast economic power over the securities markets, but simply to assure that they provide adequate disclosure to investors,” Judge Rakoff wrote in his opinion last July.

That could be enough to change the dynamic of crypto regulation, provided enough judges side with Rakoff’s interpretation. In this case, Bini says, “I think almost every crypto would be considered a security.”