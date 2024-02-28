Getting Caught in an Industry Hype Cycle: The CBD Products Edition

CBD products aren’t the sensation they were six years ago, thanks to a patchwork of state laws and distrust of health benefits. It’s just the latest in a string of bygone booms.

Several years ago, CBD and its purported health benefits were poised to carve out a prominent niche in the beverage and wellness industries. But a patchwork of legislation has curbed the industry’s growth, the New York Times reported Wednesday, leaving some purveyors adjusting to the reality that their lotions, beverages, tinctures and more may not chart the meteoric path they had envisioned.

The growing pains could be seen as a natural outcome of a hype cycle settling into a market reality. In new industries, fluctuations are frequent: In cryptocurrency and Web3, for instance, investors heaped $30 billion on companies developing the technologies in 2021, banking on the notion that digital worlds and currencies would foster the next iteration of the internet. The hype crescendoed, then tumbled hard: 2023 saw $7.8 billion invested in Web3 startups, according to a Crunchbase analysis. Now, amid the AI revolution, many investors and startups aren’t sure where the industry is heading.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, which is an ingredient in marijuana derived from hemp. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana that gets people high, CBD has been lauded by advocates for certain health benefits such as anxiety management and treatment of chronic pain. In 2018, for example, the Food and Drug Administration approved Epidiolex, a CBD-based prescription drug shown to help people with Epilepsy. However, many of CBD’s other health benefits are supported by limited research, and others– that it can be used to treat Alzheimer’s, for instance–are outright farcical, the FDA has warned. Researchers from Canada’s McGill University cautioned last year that CBD isn’t inherently dangerous, but “a nuanced realignment of its perception is in order,” due to the marketing bluster framing it as a panacea for various maladies.

Some states have legalized hemp-derived CBD and others have not: Florida’s state legislature, for example, is currently considering a bill that could ban the sale of CBD in the state. The maze of state laws has stymied growth for some companies, such as Vybes, the maker of CBD-infused beverages. The company’s CEO, Jonathan Eppers, told the Times: “The patchwork of laws and regulations around the space has made it tough to grow our business.” Other blockbuster deals have flamed out recently: Molson Coors, the parent company of the Coors Brewing Company–ended a partnership with the Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp to produce a CBD-infused beverage.