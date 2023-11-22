How Sam Altman and OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup Sparked a Wave of Panic at Startups

Companies that had modeled their products on ChatGPT’s API were scrambling to navigate massive uncertainty in the wake of Altman’s departure and return.

Sam Altman may be on his way back to OpenAI after a recent board upheaval and ouster, but startups using the company’s technology are seizing the moment of uncertainty to diversify–even if it hurts.

As the OpenAI drama unfolded this week, Phil Calçado needed to temper the anxieties of investors for his New York City-based startup, Outropy, which makes an A.I. assistant for engineering managers and executives. Two days after Altman’s dismissal on November 17, Calçado sent “an emergency investor update” to his financiers “just to calm everybody down,” he explains.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A veteran computer engineer, Calçado went to great lengths to explain how even though Outropy was originally built on GPT 3.5 infrastructure–an early version of OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT smart assistant–it works just fine when running through a different large language model (LLM). The company tried Llama 2, which is developed by Meta, for instance. It was, to some degree, a necessary fire drill, says Calçado. Showing spooked investors that his tech is compatible with other LLMs is a “risk mitigation strategy”–and it’s something that investors in the A.I. ecosystem had been demanding even before Altman was fired, he says.

The recent instability at OpenAI just makes the calls for diversification more urgent, says Tom Taulli, a startup advisor and web developer who designs introductory courses on generative A.I. “If I’m a company that relies heavily on this, I’m instantly concerned,” Taulli tells Inc.

“If you’re building a company, or you’re a developer, you’ve got to question ‘what’s my future here? And what should I be building on?’ Stability is very important for developers.” Calçado’s LLM swap experiment was meant to address this very issue-and it’s not a bad idea for other startups to try, too. Outropy, he says, needed to explain “why what we’re doing is not just some little thing layered on top of ChatGPT…it has a lot more to it. And we can replace ChatGPT with an equivalent system, if needed.”

Other companies echoed the response. In an email to users on Tuesday, Jasper AI CEO Timothy Young sought to explain how the company’s AI writing assistant for marketers won’t be affected by the leadership merry-go-round at OpenAI. “Should there ever be a problem with one of our models, we’re able to quickly switch our mix and preserve continuity of service,” Young wrote in the email, obtained by Inc.

In the wake of Altman’s initial dismissal, OpenAI’s biggest competitors began fielding inquiries from OpenAI’s users, which appeared to point at the early stages of an exodus: Over 100 users contacted Anthropic last weekend, while others reached out to Cohere and Google Cloud, The Information reported. It’s about business continuity, says David Fano, founder and CEO of Teal, a career development platform. “What happens if all the engineers aren’t there and the system goes down?” For Teal, which uses GPT technology for a writing assistant feature on its platform, chaos at OpenAI “absolutely has downstream consequences to how we monetize [and] how we think about the business,” Fano says.

But making the switch from GPT to another tool isn’t a simple fix for everyone. OpenAI’s technology is so successful largely because of its ease of use and simplicity of integration–a feature that many other tools lack, says Fano.

The companies that may struggle the most-in this time of uncertainty–are those that really truly can’t adapt. Underneath the A.I. giants are many wrapper startups, which take an existing API-like ChatGPT’s-and layer their own interface and branding on top of it. With OpenAI seemingly more unreliable than previously thought, these companies are poised to face the roughest future and possible tech restructurings that could pose existential threats to their business.

Jasper AI, for example, has been called a wrapper, but there are others with fewer resources that will suffer if they haven’t diversified their compatibility with different APIs, Fano says. “If the bulk of the brain power is OpenAI, and they put an interface on it, they’re going to be severely affected” by instability at OpenAI.

“I don’t think anyone is like dead in the water, but I think they’re going to have to do some significant refactoring” Fano explains. ChatGPT became such a phenomenon that it isn’t just obscure startups that bank on its technology for marquee products. In February, Snap launched My AI, a chatbot based on GPT tech and Morgan Stanley announced a wealth management tool in partnership with OpenAI in March, which also uses GPT tech.